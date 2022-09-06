August Jobs Report Shows Growth

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Last week’s release of August’s job report “is yet another piece of compelling evidence that our economy continues to recover and grow,” announced House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD). “The 315,000 jobs created last month again mean that more Americans are working now than before the pandemic or at any time in our nation’s history.”

“This strong report adds to record job growth during the Biden Administration, with more than 9.7 million jobs created.”

Congressman Hoyer attributes the slight increase in the unemployment rate to the hundreds of thousands of workers returning to the labor force last month amid this record pace of employment growth.

“The jobs report also shows another month of positive wage growth. Nevertheless,” Congressman Hoyer said, “many families are still struggling to overcome the real challenges of inflation..”

“Last month, we enacted the Inflation Reduction Act to lower prescription drug prices, health care and energy costs for workers and their families – and paid for it by making sure that the largest corporations pay their fair share in taxes. Paired with the CHIPS and Science Act that will mend broken supply chains driving inflation, the Inflation Reduction Act will help ensure that everyone has the support and opportunities they need to Make It In America.”

