At Wine Fest, Raise a Glass to History

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, April 11, 2025

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host local wineries and craft beverage makers, as well as crafters and artisans, for the annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival from 10am to 5pm Saturday, April 12.

For the fifth year, visitors are invited to enjoy a day of fun on the waterfront lawn of the museum. Attendees can purchase locally grown and produced wine by the glass or bottle from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, Corteau Vineyards, and Xella Winery & Vineyard, plus from other St. Mary’s County craft beverage makers.

Guests also can enjoy food trucks and live music; browse locally crafted items and art; and take part in family and kids’ activities on the scenic shores of the Potomac River. The event will be held rain or shine.

Visitors are encouraged to learn the story of the first landing and the beginnings of Maryland in the museum or to take a water taxi boat ride over to the St. Clement’s Island State Park to explore the site where the original “First Landing” took place in 1634.

Event admission is free for all guests. There will be various costs for all beverages, food, museum admission, water taxi rides, and vendor purchases.

The museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point.

For more information, call 301-769-2222 or click here.