Artists Sought to Paint Benches at Art Park

Posted by Tom Watts on Sunday, January 9, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Arts Council is putting out a call for artists to create whimsical park benches in Lexington Park.

The arts council is partnering with the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks to create an art park on a parcel of land known as the Lexington Manor Passive Park.

The project title is “Whimsical Painted Park Benches.” The deadline to submit proposals is Monday, January 24, 2022.

The park is located across from Gate of 1 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. It will include public art such as murals, sculpture, outdoor tables, and stationary seating. The long-term plan for the park will include a stage, a community garden, exercise and play stations, and a new pavilion.

The design competition will include the review of application materials with the intent of identifying five artists and their designs most favored by the selection panel. Each of the five artists selected will paint one bench and will be awarded $800 upon the completion of their project.

Email info@smcart.org or call 240-309-4061 with any questions after review of the application packet here.