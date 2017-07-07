Art Blooms at Annmarie Garden

Art and nature are often interchangeable, and for a weekend in July, they are side by side. Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center is presenting its annual Art Blooms Floral Design Exhibit on Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17, 2017. The exhibit is open from 10 am to 5 pm both days. Admission to the event is free.

Art Blooms is a special type of exhibit. It features the work of more than 35 floral designers from all over Southern Maryland. The designers are each assigned a work of art on display in the Main Gallery or the Mezzanine Gallery, and then they are asked to create a floral arrangement that is inspired by their assigned work of art.

The results of this amazing exhibit always turn out to be surprising, beautiful, and provocative. This incredible show is not to be missed. This year is the eigth year for Art Blooms, which is co-hosted by the Calvert Garden Club and Ann’s Circle of Annmarie Garden.

Ann’s Circle is the non-profit group supporting the many programs and activities at Annmarie Garden, including the membership program. This program is responsible for a variety of exciting benefits, including free admission to the Arts Building and sculpture garden, plus season tickets to all Annmarie special events, and discounts on classes that are held in the Studio School.

The Calvert Garden Club is a service and social group in Calvert County, Maryland. The group gathers to study horticulture, promote artistry in floral and landscape design, protect the region’s natural resources, and encourage conservation practices in members and other citizens. The club’s goals are to stimulate knowledge and love of gardening, and share skills with each other and the community.

A gala reception for Art Blooms is set for Friday, July 14, 2017, from 7 to 10 pm, sponsored by the Calvert Garden Club and Ann’s Circle. Purchase tickets on Annmarie’s website.

Guests will have a fun photo opportunity upon their red carpet arrival, courtesy of Southern Maryland Entertainment. Canards Catering/Ruddy Duck; Charles Street Brasserie; Dream Weaver Events & Catering; Maryland Country Caterers; Mission BBQ; Range and Reef; Rouge Fine Catering; and Saucy Salamander will be offering sweet and savory tastings including a patio-side Surf and Turf Grill, hot and cold Hors d’oeuvres, Charcuterie Station and Chef-Carved Carving Station, and delectable desserts. Entertainment will be provided by the jazzy sounds of Tom Ford Trio. Auction enthusiasts will find an outstanding array of items to bid on during the silent auction. Works of art, restaurant meals, jewelry, destination packages, and classes are just a few of the items that will be up for auction. Cocktail attire is suggested.

Art Blooms is sponsored by the generosity of Top Hat Party Rentals, Jane and Walter Grove, Asbury Solomons, Tom and Katie Watts, David and Laurie Uherek, SMECO, Sabre Systems Inc., Drs. Richard and Jean Fleming, PNC Bank, Thomas Higgins and Lee Woodfin, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Margaret Phipps, Vince and Evelyn Hungerford, Guy Motors of Prince Frederick, Holiday Inn Solomons, Rosemary DeRosa, and all of the caterers.

To learn more about Annmarie Garden, visit its Leader member page.