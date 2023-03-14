Armitage Named to Power List of Maryland Attorneys

Lexington Park attorney Sue Ann Armitage has been named to The Daily Record’s Power List of family law attorneys. Ms. Armitage was one of only 25 attorneys statewide chosen for this accolade. She has practiced law in Lexington Park for 30 years.

The honor is bestowed upon “the most influential figures in law, higher education, health care, business, financial services and other fields.” Recipients in the legal category are recognized as “the finest practitioners in this complex legal field in Maryland.”

“The issues that family law attorneys handle are among the most sensitive imaginable. And the clients they represent are going through what may be one of the most painful experiences in their lives,” according to The Daily Record’s introduction of the 2022 Family Law Power List.

In announcing the Power List, The Daily Record interviewed Ms. Armitage about her career and the importance of family law.

Ms. Armitage grew up in St. Mary’s County and attended schools here. She founded her law firm in 1992 in Lexington Park and has extensive community involvement, including serving on the Boards of Directors for St. Mary’s Ryken High School, the St. Mary’s County Bar Association, and Bay Montessori School.

Ms. Armitage has also received the Maryland Bar Association’s Pro Bono Service Award and was named a Leader in Law in 2021.

She was selected for Power List honor by the Editorial Leadership Team of The Daily Record, a Baltimore-based publication focused on business, law and government.