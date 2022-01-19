Appraiser Fair Returns to Museum

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 · Leave a Comment

St. Clement’s Island Museum will once again hold its Appraiser Fair. Pull out those hidden treasures in your attic or garage and find out what they’re worth.

Visit with expert appraisers on Saturday, January 22, as they determine the value of your prized possessions.

Appraisers for various types of items will be available from 10 am to 3 pm at the museum at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point, MD.

The fair provides an opportunity for the public to learn the value of their heirlooms and how to care for them properly. Appraisers will be available to offer oral appraisal to members of the public for the following categories: fine arts, dolls, jewelry, coins, and currency. The fine arts category includes ceramics, pottery, glassware, artwork/paintings, music boxes, and small furniture pieces. Items in this category are limited to two items per person at a fee of $5 per item. Other category fees are $5 each. Cash, check and credit cards (Visa, Mastercard and Discover) are accepted.

Those who are members of the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums will enjoy two free tickets good for two appraisals.

The featured appraisers come from a wide range of backgrounds and disciplines. The “fine arts” appraisers include Dorie Lear, a certified auction house appraiser; Henry Lane Hull, proprietor of Commonwealth Antiques and Appraisals; and Bill Curry, proprietor of Hammer’s Antiques and Collectibles. William Parron, proprietor of the Bill Parron Coin Co., will be available to appraise coins and currency. Linda Neeley of the Black-eyed Susan Doll Club of Southern Maryland will appraise dolls. Shari Mesh of Mesh Appraisal Services will appraise jewelry.

Due to the popularity of the Appraiser Fair, prepare for long waiting times.

Call 301-769-2222 for more information.