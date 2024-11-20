Applications Open for TPP Pathways Scholarship

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Applications are now being accepted for The Patuxent Partnership Pathways Scholarship at the College of Southern Maryland.

The deadline to apply is January 31, 2025.

The TPP Pathways Scholarship Fund will provide financial assistance to a student majoring in engineering at the College of Southern Maryland, to support STEM workforce development at NAWCAD. Funds can be used to pay for tuition, fees books, and other related supplies.

Students must be a resident of Southern Maryland, be a graduating senior or possess a high school diploma or its equivalent, be enrolled as a full-time student, possess and maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA, with no grade below a B in designated courses (such as Calculus II and Physics) and no grade below a C in other courses.

As part of the application process, applicants may be asked to interview with the scholarship review committee.

In addition, students must agree to apply for admission into the Southern Maryland Pathways Program in Engineering (Majoring in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering at the University of Maryland A. James Clark School of Engineering, taught at the University System of Maryland Southern Maryland campus in California, MD).

Students will be eligible to receive up to $5,000 per year in scholarship funds for up to two years, providing they continue to meet the eligibility requirements and remain in good standing.

Go here for more information or call 301-934-7599.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.