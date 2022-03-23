All-Women Crews Honor Women’s History

Posted by Java Joe on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Airmen from the 37th Airlift Squadron and 86th Maintenance Squadron pose for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2022. Women from the 37th AS and 86th MXS came together for a women’s heritage flight during Women’s History Month. (US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Ramstein Air Base squadron celebrates Women History Month with all women crews amid a flurry of C-130 flights, reports Stars and Stripes. The C-130s out of Ramstein are working overtime to support the rapid movement of tens of thousands of troops and help transport thousands of tons of supplies to central and Eastern Europe. All three of the planes on Friday’s mission earned an unusual distinction: they flew the first training formation with all-women crew members in the squadron’s history, which goes back to World War II. CAPT Tiffany Haines, who led the group of 17 women with CAPT Megan Kraynak as her co-pilot, said flying with another female pilot isn’t uncommon. “But as far as a whole airplane full of women … especially a full-blown formation full of women, that’s extremely rare,” she said, “and also very rewarding.” US defense contracting stocks led by Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT +3.3%) are in rally mode as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shows no signs of easing, reports Seeking Alpha. Other notable gainers in Monday trading here. Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr raised his Lockheed Martin price target to $435 from $390, saying the conflict is producing support for higher defense spending in the US and Europe, with greater focus on traditional ground warfare systems such as vehicles, missiles, and helicopters, which account for ~60% of Lockheed’s sales. Dredgers get to work digging out Ever Forward, reports gCaptain. Dredging around the stuck Ever Forward kicked off over the weekend with two dredges clearing mud from the around the ship’s hull. Donjon-Smit is the appointed salvor and Cashman Dredging & Marine Construction, said Port of Baltimore Executive Director William Doyle. Two dredges on the scene are Donjon’s Oyster Bay and Cashman’s Dale Pyatt. Doyle said Dale Pyatt is the largest “clam shell dredge” in the Western Hemisphere, equipped with a 28-cubic-yard bucket. Donjon Marine Co.’s Oyster Bay is equipped with clam shell bucket that is 15 cubic yards. Lockheed Martin plans to launch to orbit later this year a new satellite bus the company designed for both the commercial and government markets, reports Space News. At about 1,700 kilograms including payload, the bus would compete in the mid-size satellite market which is the “sweet spot for us,” said Robert Lightfoot, Lockheed Martin’s executive vice president.

DoD overhauls its body composition and fitness policy, reports Military Times. The changes open the door for each military branch to revamp its own policies if they so choose, a move that the services have been consistently working toward in recent years. The latest update to DoD instruction 1308.03, which comes on the heels of ongoing studies from the Marine Corps and the Army, eliminated much of the department’s restrictive language originally featured in the program.

In a sign of the decline of COVID-19, DoD skips publishing weekly COVID-19 numbers, reports Military.com. The data, published since July 2021, had already reduced from three times a week to a weekly report, which last Wednesday did not publish. Total fraud levels in pandemic relief programs are upward of $100 billion, reports FCW, but getting a clear estimate is made difficult by data gaps and ongoing fraud recovery efforts, oversight officials told lawmakers on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz and chair of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee said an exact figure of fraud was not yet available for the $5 trillion-plus pandemic relief spending but estimated that the final tally will be upward of $100 billion. Military officials are asking if “pornified” culture is preventing military efforts to combat sex crimes, reports Military Times.

Soldiers integrate air defense for the first time in a major Alaska exercise, reports Army Times. The recent biennial, large-scale arctic warfighting exercise in Alaska that puts soldiers, airmen, and a mix of the other services to the test defending the far north saw its own first — air defense integration.

There are now more than 5,000 confirmed planets beyond our solar system, according to NASA. The latest addition of 65 exoplanets to the NASA Exoplanet Archive contributed to the scientific milestone, reports CNN. “It’s not just a number,” said Jessie Christiansen, science lead for the archive. “Each one of them is a new world, a brand-new planet. I get excited about every one because we don’t know anything about them.”

Naval flight officer LT Fan Yang was sentenced to four years in prison for failing to disclose the nature of his relationship with a Chinese citizen among other issues, reports Navy Times. Yang, who operated in the back of P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft for anti-submarine warfare missions, routinely concealed from the Navy his connection to Songtao Ge, who owned a company that exported military-style inflatable boats and other equipment to China.

Contracts:

HITT Contracting Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $25,163,554 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a general maintenance hangar. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, with an estimated completion date of March 6, 2024. Fiscal 2016 and 2019 military construction, Air Force Reserve funds, and fiscal 2022 Surety Funding from Termination for Default funds in the amount of $25,263,554 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-22-C-0014).

Valkyrie Enterprises Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00189-22-D-0013); Gryphon Technologies LC, Washington, DC (N00189-22-D-0014); and Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00189-22-D-0015), are awarded a $40,611,484 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract that will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price task orders to provide engineering, technical, and maintenance support service providers under the Ships Engineering and Planning Support services program in support of Commander, Naval Air Forces Atlantic and Pacific. The contracts will run currently and include a 60-month base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 — option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total value to $45,000,000. The base ordering period will begin May 2022, and is expected to be completed by April 2027; if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by October 2027. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (30%); San Diego, California (30%); Bremerton, Washington (20%); various continental US government facilities identified at task order level (10%); and various contractor facilities (10%) locations that cannot be determined at this time. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,500 will be obligated (estimated $2,500 on each of the three contracts) to fund the contracts’ minimum amount, and funds will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract was full and open competitive solicitation for the award of multiple contracts pursuant to the authority set forth in Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.504. The requirement was solicited through the beta.sam.gov website, with three offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Norfolk Office, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Life Cycle Engineering Inc., North Charleston, South Carolina (N00189-22-D-0010); Gryphon Technologies LC, Washington, DC (N00189-22-D-0011); and HII-Fleet Support Group LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00189-22-D-0012), are awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract that will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price task orders to provide engineering, technical, and maintenance support service providers for the Navy aircraft carriers for the East and West Coasts under the Engineering Maintenance Support services program in support of Commander, Naval Air Forces Atlantic and Pacific. Each contract will run concurrently and will include a 60-month base ordering period with no options. The ordering period will begin June 2022 and is expected to be completed by May 2027. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (30%); San Diego, California (30%); Bremerton, Washington (20%); various continental US government facilities identified at task order level (10%); and various contractor facilities (10%) locations that cannot be determined at this time. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,500 will be obligated (estimated $2,500) on each of the three contracts to fund the contracts’ minimum amount, and funds will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract was full and open competitive solicitation for the award of multiple contracts pursuant to the authority set forth in Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.504. The requirement was solicited through the beta.sam.gov website, with three offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Norfolk Office, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

