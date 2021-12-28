Airports Across MD Awarded Funds

Maryland’s congressional delegation announced that more than $31.5 million in bipartisan infrastructure law funding was awarded for airports across the state.

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer was joined by Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone to make the announcement.

The funding comes from the US Department of Transportation through the bipartisan infrastructure law, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in November. This funding will help Maryland airports prepare for future growth and better serve their passengers by undertaking a variety of projects to improve safety and operation of runways and taxiways and expand capacity at airport terminals.

Airports in Maryland are expected to receive a total of $158 million over the next five years as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

“Modernizing our airports will help our state and our communities meet economic demand today and in the future. With this federal support, our Maryland airports will create and maintain high-quality jobs and deliver safer and more efficient service to passengers and regional businesses,” the lawmakers said. “We worked to advance the once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure because funding like this is crucial to Maryland’s communities and local economies.”

Among the awardees is: 2W6 St Mary’s County Regional California $ 295,000

The Maryland delegation has fought for funding to support local airports throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and has delivered over $100 million in funding to Maryland airports through the American Rescue Plan. Previously, the lawmakers announced American Rescue Plan funding for regional Maryland airports for COVID-19 safety, cleaning, and operations and nearly $14 million in federal funding to BWI, Easton/Newnam, and Carroll County regional airports.

