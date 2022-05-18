Airport to Host May 24 Open House

Posted by Wildewood Group on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

An open house will be held at the newly renovated St. Mary’s County Regional Airport terminal from 1:30 to 4 pm Tuesday, May 24.

A St. Mary’s County commissioners’ presentation will beging at 2 pm.

The commissioners allocated more than $46 million in the fiscal 2022 budget to improve and upgrade the airport, runways, hangars, and other on-site facilities.

Residents are invited to attend the open house event to learn more about St. Mary’s County Regional Airport facilities and capabilities, including upcoming charter flight services, the Civil Air Patrol, Southern Maryland Sea Planes, and more.

The airport is at 44174 Airport Road in California, MD.

For more information regarding the open house, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1342.