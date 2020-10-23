Airport Set to Host Next Farmers Market

Historic Sotterley will hold a farmers market at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport from 9 am to 1 pm on Sunday, October 25. The popular market will feature fresh and local food and products in a place where visitors of all ages can see airplanes and future aviators take to the skies.

The market will be held in the parking lot in front of the Captain Walter Francis Duke airport terminal at 44200 Airport Road in California, MD.

Due to COVID-19, all shoppers are requested to wear masks and keep a social distance from others while in the market area. The vendor booths will be spread out, and there will be plenty of parking next to and adjacent to the airport terminal building.

There will be mums, pansies, sweet potatoes, chocolate, and more.

Vendors scheduled to attend (though the list is subject to change) include:

Betty Russell’s Farm Stand, Black Pointe Chocolatier, Blue Wind Food Truck, Boon Doggie Farm, Crabby Corn, Doterra Essential Oils, Finer Sweets, Grandpap’s Honey, Kona Ice, Lemonade Truck, Moonstruck Oysters, Mulley’s Brewery, Nativo Spices, Olga’s Cakes, Olivins Fine Oils & Vinegar, R&H Farms, Tobacco Barn Distillery, Unforgoatable Goods, Xella Winery, and Zekiah Farms.

For updates or changes, check Historic Sotterley’s website and Facebook page.

For more information about the growing Aviation Technology Park at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, contact Ken Reed, 44191 Airport Road, Suite C, California, MD 20619; cell 301-904-9928; email kreed@tqci.net.

To learn more about S. Hunt Aero, visit its Leader member page or its fly2W6 website and Facebook Page.