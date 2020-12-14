Airport Holiday Market Dec. 19

Posted by Wildewood Group on Monday, December 14, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Just in time for the holidays and back by popular demand, the Airport Farmers Market will open December 19 from 9 am to 1 pm, sponsored by Historic Sotterley and St. Mary’s County Regional Airport. The Farmers Market will feature fresh and local food and products in a place where visitors of all ages can see airplanes and future aviators take to the skies!

The market is held in the parking lot in front of the Captain Walter Francis Duke Terminal building located at 44200 Airport Road in California, MD, located about five miles north of NAS Patuxent River on Airport Road next to the Wildewood Shopping Center.

Due to COVID-19, all shoppers are requested to wear masks and keep a social distance from others while in the market area. The vendor booths will be spread out and there is plenty of parking next to and adjacent to the airport terminal building.

This Airport Farmers Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home!

The markets will feature locally farmed oysters, pork from free-range heritage pigs, local honey, eggs, baked goods and breads, aged oils and vinegars, pickles, goat milk soap, seasonal produce, local chocolates, spices, local wine, local beer, and local distillery offerings as well as a food truck.

Vendor listing will be available on Sotterley’s website. Also check the website for updates or changes.

Hope to see you at the Market!