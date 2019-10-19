Airport Business Walk Set Oct. 24

St. Mary’s County Regional Airport will host a walking tour on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, to get a close up view of the new and future assets at the expanding airport campus.

The business tour will include new building sites housing technology and manufacturing companies. Innovative designs combine contemporary office space with large bay areas/hangars offering high clearance for functional and flexible work space.

See multiple aviation and testing projects at Pax Aero, the ABSI Defense high altitude motor glider, walk through the TechPort incubator to see what new ideas are on the horizon, and visit the University of Maryland UAS Test Site to learn about new applications and innovation in the unmanned sector.

Register here for the business walk.

Specific tour sites include:

Tour kicks off at 11:30 am at ALION at 44193 Airport Road, California, MD 20619.

For other events taking place during Economic Development Week, Oct. 21-25, email DED@stmarysmd.com.

To learn more about opportunities for your business at the airport, contact S. Hunt Aero or visit their Leader member page.