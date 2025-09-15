AI Task Force Established at CSM

Valarie Burks, left, and Dr. Stephanie McCaslin. (College of Southern Maryland photo)

The College of Southern Maryland has formed a cross-functional Artificial Intelligence Task Force to lead the strategic integration of AI in teaching, learning, and operations. This initiative reflects the college’s commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation while advancing the goals outlined in its Built for Success strategic plan.

Launched in spring 2025, the AI Task Force is co-chaired by Valarie Burks, vice president of Information Management and Technology, and Dr. Stephanie McCaslin, Dean of Learning Resources. The group includes faculty, staff, and administrators working together across eight core focus areas, including curriculum development, infrastructure, faculty training, and student engagement. Its goal is to ensure AI is implemented in a way that is effective, ethical, equitable, and secure.

“The strength of this task force lies in the broad range of viewpoints and perspectives among its members, who represent various areas of the college,” said CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson. “That collective strength is supported by strong leadership. Dr. McCaslin brings a clear focus on learning, student success, and the classroom experience, while Vice President Burks contributes a deep understanding of the systems, data, and infrastructure that support the college. Together, they provide the kind of balanced, mission-driven leadership we need to guide our AI strategy.”

Ms. McCaslin brings experience in teaching, data literacy, and instructional design. She is currently participating in the national League AI Fellows program, which is designed to prepare community college leaders to implement AI responsibly. In addition, she is coordinating a series of faculty development sessions through the Michelle Simpson Center for Teaching and Learning during the 2025-26 academic year to expand AI literacy across the college.

“The integration of AI at CSM is not about following a trend,” she said. “It is about reimagining how we teach, how we support students, and how we prepare them for a future where AI will be part of everyday life. My focus is to ensure that we adopt these tools in a way that strengthens learning, promotes equity, and maintains human connection.”

Ms. Burks emphasized the impact of AI across all aspects of the institution. “AI is transforming not only how we teach and learn, but how we operate,” she said. “This task force is about ensuring we approach that transformation with care and responsibility. We are excited about what this means for our students and the future of the college.”

