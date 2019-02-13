Air Force Tries New Hypoxia Fix for T-6

After years of T-6 hypoxia scares the Air Force thinks it has the fix, reports Air Force Times. Key to the Air Forces effort is a completely redesigned On-Board Oxygen System that takes design ideas from the F-15E Strike Eagle, in which hypoxia is virtually unheard of, and from the A-10 Warthog.

Pentagon weighs troop cuts as Acting DefSec Patrick Shanahan makes surprise visit to Afghanistan, reports Military Times. As the US ponders its exit, there is an unease among people of the Afghan valley where Soviets were routed in 1989, reports AFP. Afghans who experienced the bloody aftermath of the Soviet withdrawal fear a repeat of that chaos as another invader — the United States — negotiate an exit from its longest war.

The Navy’s retirement board will send 120 chief petty officers home this year, reports Navy Times, representing 1.5 percent of the 7,984 retirement-eligible senior enlisted sailors, the lowest number of sailors the Senior Enlisted Continuation Board has retired for the past nine years as a result of patterns of misconduct or declining and substandard performance.

Forbes reports the cost of the F-35 is now no more costly to build than the latest version of the Cold War fighters it is replacing. By the end of this year, nearly 500 F-35 fighters will have been delivered to three US military services and various allies. The plane is meeting all of its performance requirements, and the cost of each fighter is steadily declining.

Trump gears up to meet the North Korean leader amid low expectations, reports The Hill. “High hopes, but no particular expectations,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said. “The North Koreans have proved over the years that their promises can’t be relied upon.”

The new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, tougher and faster than Humvees, but it will take a decade to field roughly 58,000 of them to the Army and the Marines, reports Military.com. The venerable Humvee, first fielded to combat units in the mid-1980s, was fast and extremely reliable for the European battlefield, but struggled, beginning in 2004, in facing a determined Iraqi insurgency that fought with improvised explosive devices.

Every device that you use, every company you do business with, every online account you create collects data about you, reports IBTimes. Data brokers can collect data and make predictions about a wide array of your personal traits. The New York Times confirms a mobile phone’s past location and movement patterns can be used to predict where a person lives, who their employer is, where they attend religious services and the age range of their children based on where they drop them off for school.

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Feb. 11, 2019 Service Secretaries seek more interoperability in weapon systems across military branches, reports USNI. The Navy, Army, and Air Force are working together to maximize lethality and agility while saving cost to taxpayers. A Navy inspector general report found software used to coordinate precision air power and battlefield situational awareness had significant cyber vulnerabilities, Marine Times reports. The vulnerabilities can be mitigated if used only on government authorized devices and tablets. The FDA sends warning letters to 17 companies it said are “illegally selling” products that claim to prevent or cure Alzheimer’s disease, reports CNBC. “These products may be ineffective, unsafe, and could prevent a person from seeking an appropriate diagnosis and treatment,” the agency says. As many as 5.5 million Americans over the age of 65 suffer from Alzheimer’s, and the FDA is responsible for taking action against any mis-branded dietary supplement product after it reaches the market. Contracts: Tiber Creek Consulting Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $33,549,985 firm-fixed-price contract for mission essential core information system for operations and sustainment with periodic modernization life cycle phases. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 7, 2024. US Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K04-19-D-0007). Moran Towing Corp., New Canaan, Connecticut, is awarded a $14,350,538 firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements to support PM4 service support program for the time charter services of eight tugboats. The tugboats will be capable of ship handling, docking and undocking in the Norfolk, Virginia, harbor and surrounding waters. The contract includes a 12-month base period, three 12-month option periods, and one 11-month option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $74,005,396. Work will be in Norfolk, Virginia, and surrounding waters, and is expected to be completed by February 2020. If all options are exercised, work will continue through Jan. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,371,147 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. The US Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220519C3503). Cardno-Amec Foster Wheeler Joint Venture, Charlottesville, Virginia, is awarded $8,440,405 for firm-fixed-price task order N6247319F4047 under an indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract for building condition assessments at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Pendleton, California; Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Camp Pendleton, California; Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California; MCAS Miramar, California; Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California; Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California; MCAS Yuma, Arizona, and MCB Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan. Work will be performed in Oceanside, California (47 percent); Twentynine Palms, California (16 percent); Miramar, California (13 percent); Barstow, California (8 percent); San Diego, California (7 percent); Yuma, Arizona (7 percent); and Okinawa, Japan (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by February 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $8,440,405 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One proposal was received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-16-D-1866). Artel, LLC, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00019) to exercise Option Period Four on task order GS-35F-5151H / HC101315F0009 for commercial satellite communications service. The face value of this action is $12,560,172 funded by fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds. The total cumulative face value of the task order is $71,314,976. Performance directly supports the US Central Command Southwest Asia area of responsibility and Europe Communications Network Architecture and Contingency Support. Quotations were solicited via the General Services Administration’s Federal Supply Schedule, Information Technology Schedule 70, and two quotations were received from 22 offers solicited. The period of performance for Option Period Four is Feb. 16, 2019, through Feb. 15, 2020, and there are no remaining option periods for this task order. The Defense Information Technology Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

