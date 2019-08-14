ABSI Aerospace & Defense Moves Operations to Airport

ABSI Aerospace & Defense, a UAS-centric services, training, and T&E company located in the Patuxent River region, is pleased to announce that the company’s local operations are moving to a new office at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

The new location will allow ABSI to expand operations to include easy usage of their modified Valentin Taifun aircraft utilized for chase and imaging work. The aircraft sits in a nearby hangar, making it easily accessible to the team.

“We’re excited to be part of the incredible growth taking place throughout St. Mary’s County. Our move to the airport will allow us to expand support for our clients throughout the mid-Atlantic region and better support our team throughout the US,” said Chris Sacco, chief executive officer of ABSI. “The larger space also gives us the room we need to offer a hardware and software integration lab and expand our support for SecondSky, our Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) tool designed to assist with the myriad challenges associated with the integration of new autonomous systems technologies. We will also be expanding our ability to offer logistics support for small unmanned aircraft systems”

“ABSI’s addition to the airport community is exciting,” said Ken Reed, managing member of S. Hunt Aero LLC, the facility investor/developer. “With the addition of yet another innovative aviation company, we are on the way to establishing a true center of excellence for aviation and unmanned test and operations in St. Mary’s County. ABSI is the perfect addition to those firms that have found the airport environs a great place to base their businesses.”

ABSI Aerospace & Defense expects to take possession of the new space in mid-August, and will celebrate by opening their doors to current and prospective clients, allowing them to see the new space and gain a better understanding of the firm’s capabilities.

About ABSI Aerospace & Defense

ABSI is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) UAS-centric company made up of military veterans from across the armed services, as well as experienced professionals from across private industry, the Department of Defense (DoD) and entrepreneurial endeavors.

ABSI is focused on serving the DoD and other Federal and State agencies by leveraging deep subject matter expertise in all aspects of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), as well as additional core-competencies in acquisition and procurement support, aviation and technology test & evaluation, systems integration, instructional systems design, training, simulation, and a full array of life-cycle logistics services.

ABSI is the managing partner of redUAS.

For more information, go to ABSI or redUAS.

To learn more about S. Hunt Aero at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, 44174 Airport Road, Hollywood, MD 20636, visit its Leader member page.