A Meet and Greet for EV Owners

Anyone interested in learning more about electric vehicles can join the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative for a meet and greet May 14.

Already have an EV and want to join like-minded community members to share coffee and snacks in a convenient location? Join the event from 9 am to noon at the La Plata Farmers Market at 209 Washington Ave. in La Plata.

Click here for more information about electric vehicles and for up-to-date information about the May 14 event.

SMECO plans to offer charging stations for electric vehicles throughout Southern Maryland. It has partnered with Shell Recharge to install up to 60 charging stations throughout its service area. The company is working with state, municipal, and local governments to determine locations for the SMECO EV Recharge stations.

The installations will include level 2 chargers, which can charge most electric vehicles in a few hours, and direct current fast chargers, which can charge most vehicles up to 80% in half an hour.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader member page. Visit SMECO on its Facebook page and Twitter.