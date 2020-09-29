A Look Inside Pax’s Anechoic Chamber

The Naval Air Systems Command at NAS Pax River is continuing its work on the Next Generation Jammer-Low Band pod for the EA-18G Growler. Last week, The Drive gave readers a look inside the anechoic chamber at Pax, where testing for the prototype system was conducted.

The US and the United Arab Emirates hope to have an initial agreement on the sale of F-35 jets to the UAE in place by December, reports Reuters. “Any deal must satisfy decades of agreement with Israel that states any US weapons sold to the region must not impair Israel’s ‘qualitative military edge,’ guaranteeing US weapons furnished to Israel are superior in capability to those sold to its neighbors,” according to the report.

The Delbert D. Black guided-missile destroyer was commissioned over the weekend, reports Navy Times. Master Chief Petty Officer Black, who died in 2000, was a World War II veteran who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is getting ready to deploy again, reports Navy Times. The aircraft carrier was waylaid in Gaum after a COVID-19 outbreak. No details were provided on the specifics of the deployment. The US Navy recently released results of an investigation into the outbreak and the firing of the then-commanding office CAPT Brett Crozier, reports Navy Times.

Lockheed Martin is working to fly a laser on tactical fighters within the next five years, reports Asia Times. Lockheed laser expert Mark Stephen told reporters, “We’re spending a lot of time to get the beam director right.” The Air Force Research Lab’s SHiELD program aims to put defensive laser pod on fighters to defend them against incoming anti-aircraft missiles, reports Breaking Defense.

Instead of sending individual squadrons to the Middle East, the newly created 15th Air Force at Tyndall Air Force Base wants to train entire wings together for rapid deployment against Russia and China, reports Breaking Defense.

The Air Force’s new HH-60W combat rescue helicopter, known as the “Jolly Green II,” has begun live-fire ground testing at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

Iraqi officials are concerned after the US signals it could close the embassy in Baghdad, reports The Associated Press.

The first Trump-Biden presidential debate will take place from 9-10:30 pm (EST) tonight, Sept. 29, and will be moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox News, reports Newsweek. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution takes a look back at memorable lines from debates past.

Political leaders in South Carolina are vowing to fight to keep Parris Island open, reports Military.com. This comes after an announcement that the Marine Corps was considering closing Parris Island and San Diego training facilities to open a new coed boot camp, reports Business Insider.

Military suicides have increased by as much as 20% this year compared to the same period in 2019, reports The Associated Press.

A federal appeals court has revived a House challenge of President Donald Trump’s use of DoD funds to build a border wall after Democrats refused to provide funding he requested, reports The Associated Press.

Congress has passed the Merrill’s Marauders Congressional Gold Medal Act, which awards the eight surviving members of the unit with Congressional Gold Medals, reports Military Times. Merrill’s Marauders fought behind Japanese lines in Burma in World War II.

Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada recently opened a tattoo parlor on base, reports Task & Purpose. Now, the Navy is considering opening studios at perhaps Naval Base Gaum and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman in Hawaii.

The Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn Center and Brooke Army Medical Center hyperbaric team used a dive chamber during Hurricane Laura to save the lives of three people, reports Army Times. The joint medical team from Fort Sam Houston treated three intubated civilian patients with severe carbon monoxide poisoning from Port Arthur, TX, as a result of the storm.

This year’s Group of 20 summit will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports Hill. The event is to be held Nov. 21-22, and will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

A ban on polystrene, more commonly known as Styrofoam, containers goes into effect on Oct. 1, reports The Baltimore Sun.

Contracts:

Aviation Systems Engineering Co. Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $94,875,560 cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides contractor engineering services in support of the Airborne Anti-submarine Warfare Platform Integration and Systems Engineering Branch. The engineering services provided are in support of legacy and new acoustic and non-acoustic sensors, systems and subsystems for naval air platforms and to improve existing maritime patrol and reconnaissance mission systems in support of Navy and Foreign Military Sales customers. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was a small business set-aside, competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0123).

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services, Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $21,323,451 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides engineering and technical services to the Ship and Air Integrated Warfare Division in support of integrated communications and information systems radio communications for Navy ships. Work will be performed in Saint Inigoes, Maryland (60%); California, Maryland (30%); Bath, Maine (5%); and Pascagoula, Mississippi (5%), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. Fiscal 2020 defense working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,050,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-C-0003).

ImSAR LLC, Springville, Utah, is awarded a $22,793,170 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N68335-20-F-0625) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N68335-18-G-0015. This order provides for continued research and development under Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) topic AF112-144 titled, “Advanced Radar Concepts for Small (Tier I/II) Remotely Piloted Aircrafts.” Additionally, this effort provides for research, development, procurement and sustainment of the ground surveillance radar (GSR) product designated AN/DPY-2(v)1 Split Aces payload system and communications relay package (CRP) and AN/DPY-2(v)2 (Split Aces payload system without CRP) for the RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aerial system (UAS). Successful completion of this phase of the SBIR project will result in the delivery of additional AN/DPY-2(V)1 and (V)2 Split Aces GSR payload system mission kits for the RQ-21A Blackjack UAS, refinement of the existing software and system capabilities and a simulation training capability for system operators. Work will be performed in Springville, Utah (95%), and Patuxent River, Maryland (5%), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $$9,697,206; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,436,663; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000,000; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,679,300, will be obligated at time of award, $2,436,663 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., a Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $709,792,854 modification (P00006) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target advance acquisition contract N00019-20-C-0009. This modification provides for the procurement of economic order quantities of material in support of F-35 Lightning II aircraft low rate initial production Lots 15, 16 and 17 for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Cameri, Italy (4%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); and various locations outside the continental US (1%), and is expected to be completed in May 2026. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $260,380,000; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $245,412,998; non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $141,758,199; and FMS funds in the amount of $62,241,657, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $12,947,292 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development. This contract provides for the Database Optimization Sustainment program to advance the Compact Automatic Target Recognition and Sustainable Environment technology foundation to deliver high-performing air and ground target combat identification systems. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be complete by Oct. 30, 2025. This award is a result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $196,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Materiel Command, Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson, Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-20-C-1143).

Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Greenbelt, Maryland, is awarded a $188,767,103 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of Hurricane Florence recovery projects located at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. This contract provides replacements for various facilities damaged during Hurricane Florence and entails seven projects: The Courthouse Bay and Hadnot Point Fire Station replacement projects constructs fire stations that will include administrative spaces, storage, alarm communication center, living quarters, recreation/dining, laundry and vehicle maintenance/storage bays. Constructs a low-rise satellite fire station at Courthouse Bay. The complex will include administrative spaces, storage, alarm communication center, living quarters, recreation and dining, laundry and vehicle maintenance and storage bays. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service facilities replacement project constructs an administrative and secured storage facility and includes administrative and support space necessary to conduct the day-to-day operations. The Legal Services Support Section (LSSS) facility replacement project constructs a facility of reinforced concrete masonry and includes administrative and support space necessary to conduct the day-to-day operations of LSSS. The Provost Marshall office facility replacement project constructs a police facility and supply warehouse for Camp Lejeune military and civilian police forces. The Hadnot Point Mess Hall replacement project constructs a low-rise dining facility and a parking garage. The Marine Corps Engineering School Applied Instruction Facility replacement project constructs a multi-story applied and academic instruction facilities. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $188,767,103 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with nine proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-20-C-0072).

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding division, Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $31,955,801 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2100 to exercise options for engineering, technical, design agent and hull planning yard support for the Navy’s operational aircraft carrier fleet. This option exercise will provide for engineering and technical support of operational Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) class aircraft carriers and propulsion plant related efforts for Nimitz (CVN 68) Class aircraft carriers. The scope of this effort includes technical and engineering support for nuclear powered aircraft carriers and aircraft carrier support facilities; design, development, conversion, testing and studies operational support for operational nuclear-powered aircraft carriers; modernization and procurement of material, equipment, spares, repair parts and test equipment for operational nuclear powered aircraft carriers; design agent, planning yard support and equipment obsolescence support of operational nuclear powered aircraft carriers; and engineering/logistics studies in support of modernization efforts, repairs, ship alterations, ship change documents and C4ISR upgrades. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by September 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy; 65.2%); fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy; 20.9%); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy; 11.7%); and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy; 2.2%), funding in the amount of $5,133,948 will be obligated at time of award, of which $3,345,513 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $38,699,699 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed-price provisions for radio frequency distribution and control systems. Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by September 2025. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $181,762 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with two offers received. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity (N66604-20-D-R000).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $23,272,579 firm-fixed-price order (N00019-20-F-0875) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This order procures one Joint Common Test Set with exercise test capability for the government of Saudi Arabia in support of the Harpoon program. Work will be performed in Saint Charles, Missouri (39.3%); Piedmont, Missouri (9.9%); Cincinnati, Ohio (4.4%); Burlingame, California (3.9%); Eden Prairie, Minnesota (3.4%); Hauppauge, New York (3.2%); Dittmer, Missouri (2.2%); Westerly, Rhode Island (2.2); Bohemia, New York (2.1%); Kansas City, Missouri (1.5%); Orange Park, Florida (1.4%); San Diego, California (1.2%); Waynesboro, Virginia (1.1%); Longmont, Colorado (1.1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (23.1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $23,272,579 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Hourigan Construction Co., Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a $21,228,677 firm-fixed-price task order (N40085-20-F-6757) under a multiple award construction contract for the renovation of Building. 2 at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia. The work to be performed includes renovation of existing administrative, laboratory and healthcare support spaces. The project includes demolition, construction phasing and temporary facilities. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by February 2023. Fiscal 2020 defense health program contract funds in the amount of $21,228,677 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-19-D-9068).

ECC International LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded an $18,045,700 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a fleet maintenance facility at Naval Air Station, Sigonella, Sicily, Italy. The contract also contains two unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $18,771,624. The work to be performed provides for construction of maintenance and repair shops, storage and personnel support areas. Work will be performed in Corsico, Italy, and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2016 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $18,045,700 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Contract Opportunities website with two proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-20-C-0012).

Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, California, is awarded a $13,983,994 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order under the General Services Administration’s (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS). This task order provides research and development support services for the Operational and Undersea Medicine Directorate at the Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC), Silver Spring, Maryland. Work will be performed at NMRC, Silver Spring, Maryland (96%); Naval Health Research Center, San Diego, California (1%); Panama City, Florida (1%); Jacksonville, North Carolina (1%); and other miscellaneous locations for meetings and conferences (1%). Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2025. The base period of performance under this task order will be awarded with $2,267,275 fiscal 2019 Defense Health Program (DHP) enhanced funding in the amount of $834,079, which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year; fiscal 2019 DHP research, development, testing and evaluation funding in the amount of $563,840, which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year; and fiscal 2020 Navy research, development, testing and evaluation funding in the amount of $162,747, which will not expire at the end of the current ﬁscal year. The balance of the task order will be incrementally funded. The total value of the task order for the base period and four option years, if exercised, is $13,983,994. This task order was competitively procured via GSA’s OASIS Unrestricted Pool 4, with three proposals received. The Naval Medical Logistics Command, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N6264520F0303).

G-W Management Services LLC, Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $13,516,700 firm-fixed-price task order (N40080-20-F-5202) under a multiple award construction contract for long-term structural repair of parking garages at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Maryland. The work to be performed provides design and construction services to repair structural deficiencies and includes the repair of all critical elements of the garage including topping slabs, pre-stressed concrete double-tees, inverted tee beams, precast concrete beams, expansion joints, stairs, curbs, columns and guardrails. All elements such as mechanical, plumbing, electrical and fire-sprinklers protection of the garages shall also be included. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by July 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Defense Health Agency) contract funds are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Eight proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N40080-19-D-0015).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $13,053,382 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-4316 to continue performance of the repair, maintenance and upgrade efforts on the USS Helena (SSN 725) dry-docking selected restricted availability. The government and Newport News Shipbuilding agreed to a final settlement value of $13,053,382 for the USS Helena SSN 725 dry-dock selected restricted availability for the period Oct. 20, 2020, through Jan. 8, 2021. In accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured; only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirement. The contracted requirements include advance and new work efforts necessary to repair and maintain full unrestricted operation of the submarine, as well as upgrades and modernization efforts required to ensure the submarine is operating at full technical capacity as defined in the Availability Work Package during the Chief of Naval Operations scheduled availability. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by January 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $13,053,382 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, USN, Newport News, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., doing business as BAE Systems, Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $10,195,034 firm-fixed-price contract modification P00006 under previously awarded contract N00604-18-C-4001 to exercise Option Period Three for munitions handling and management services which include receiving, storing, segregating, issuing, inspecting and transporting various types of ammunition, explosives, expendable and technical ordnance material and weapons for Joint Service commands. This contract includes a nine-month base period and four 12-month option periods. The exercise of this option will bring the estimated value of the contract to $35,354,568, and if all options are exercised, it will bring the total value to $45,611,389. Work will be performed in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by September 2021. If all options on the contract are exercised, work will be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds (Navy) in the full amount of $10,144,531 will be obligated once the modification to exercise Option Year One is awarded, and funds will not expire before the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted to the Federal Business Opportunities and Navy Electronic Commerce Online websites, with two offers received. The Naval Supply Systems Command, Fleet Logistics Center, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

BB&E Inc., Northville, Michigan, is awarded a $9,880,969 firm-fixed-price task order for the exercise of the second option period for professional support services in design and capital improvements within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC), Mid-Atlantic area of responsibility (AOR). After award of this option, the total cumulative task order value will be $26,346,302. The work to be performed provides for various architecture and construction engineering disciplines to assist in completing various design and capital improvement projects. Work will be performed at various installations within the NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic AOR to include Norfolk, Virginia (72%); Jacksonville, North Carolina (8%); Albany, Georgia (4%); Portsmouth, Virginia (3%); Havelock, North Carolina (3%); Crane, Indiana (3%); Kittery, Maine (3%); Great Lakes, Illinois (2%); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (2%). This option period is from September 2020 to September 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $4,094,156 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $3,300,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-18-F-9965).

Assurance Technology Corp., Carlisle, Massachusetts, is awarded a $7,306,620 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for software definable/reconfigurable systems: design, development, support and integration. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $38,651,676‬. The services to be acquired consist of continuing research and development support of technology advancements, system requirements definition, architecture development, and system and unit design, development and transition to operational use. Work will be performed at the contractor facility in Carlisle, Massachusetts (50%); and Washington, DC (50%), and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $50,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with one offer received via Contract Opportunities. This contract was a negotiated acquisition under the authority of Title 10 US Code 2304(b)(2), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.203. The US Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00173-20-C-2025).

ASIRTek Federal Services LLC, San Antonio, Texas (W9124J-20-D-0019); Bacik Group, Pelham, Alabama (W9124J-20-D-0020); Beshenich Muir & Associates LLC, Leavenworth, Kansas (W9124J-20-D-0021); Decision Point GAP Solutions JV LLC, Gaithersburg, Tennessee (W9124J-20-D-0022); FITT Scientific LLC, Colonial Heights, Virginia (W9124J-20-D-0023); Government & Defense Support Services LLC, Tyrone, Georgia (W9124J-20-D-0024); Hager Development Group LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (W9124J-20-D-0025); Innovative Reasoning LLC, Orlando, Florida (W9124J-20-D-0026); IntellecTechs Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (W9124J-20-D-0027); International Service Contractors, Winter Garden, Florida (W9124J-20-D-0028); Milvets Systems Technology Inc., Orlando, Florida (W9124J-20-D-0029); Offset Systems Group LLC, Huntsville, Alabama (W9124J-20-D-0030); Red River Science & Technology LLC, Lawton, Oklahoma (W9124J-20-D-0031); The Logistics Co. Inc., Fayetteville, North Carolina (W9124J-20-D-0032); Vali Inc., Brownsboro, Alabama (W9124J-20-D-0033); and Veritiss LLC, Reston, Virginia (W9124J-20-D-0034), will compete for each order of the $414,500,000 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract to provide garrison augmentation support services in support of mobilization/demobilization and deployment/redeployment activities at multiple Army garrisons in the continental US, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. Bids were solicited via the internet with 27 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2030. The US Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Turtle Reef Holdings LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (W15QKN-20-D-0047); Defense Analytics LLC, Reston, Virginia (W15QKN-20-D-0049); Sehlke Consulting LLC, Arlington, Virginia (W15QKN-20-D-0050); Lynch Consultants LLC, Arlington, Virginia (W15QKN-20-D-0051); and Microtechnologies LLC, Vienna, Virginia (W15QKN-20-D-0052), will compete for each order of the $38,756,039 firm-fixed-price contract to provide professional support services, studies and analyses for Headquarters, Department of the Army. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2023. The US Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Sauer Inc., Jacksonville, Florida, was awarded a $30,067,000 firm-fixed-price contract for renovation of Building 416 at Fort Myer, Arlington, Virginia. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 14, 2022. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $30,067,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-20-C-0050).

Grunley Construction Co. Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $13,999,667 firm-fixed-price contract for roof repair at a Pentagon remote delivery facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of April 26, 2022. Fiscal 2018 defense revolving funds in the amount of $13,999,667 were obligated at the time of the award. The US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-20-C-0061).

Network Designs Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $10,748,778 firm-fixed-price contract to provide non-personal secure classified remote access as a service services for the Army Network Enterprise Technology Command. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at Fort Gordon, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $10,748,778 were obligated at the time of the award. The US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91RUS-20-F-0359).

Ritz Construction Inc., Frederick, Maryland, was awarded a $10,427,213 firm-fixed-price contract to renovate a historic residential building for senior non-commissioned officer quarters at Fort McNair, Washington, DC. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed at Fort McNair, Washington, DC, with an estimated completion date of April 1, 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $10,427,213 were obligated at the time of the award. The US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-20-C-0052).

Price Modern LLC, Baltimore, Maryland, was awarded a $9,325,000 firm-fixed-price contract for furniture supplies for the Herbert R. Temple Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington, Virginia; and the Air National Guard Readiness Center, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2025. The US Army National Guard Bureau, Operational Contracting Division, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W9133L-20-A-2000).

Cartridge Technologies Inc., Rockville, Maryland (SP7000-20-D-0009); Dynamic Advantage Inc., Mineola, New York (SP7000-20-D-0016); Electronic Risks Consultants Inc., Phillipsburg, New Jersey, (SP7000-20-D-0017); Glocoms Inc., Chicago, Illinois (SP7000-20-D-0018); Trident E&P LLC, Pottstown, Pennsylvania (SP7000-20-D-0020); and Salmon Group Inc., Washington DC (SP7000-20-D-0019), have each been awarded a maximum $9,950,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SP7000-20-R-1021 for multifunctional device full service maintenance, consumable supplies, reports, relocations, network functionality and network security. These are three-year contracts with no option periods. These were competitive acquisitions with six responses received. Locations of performance are Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Washington, DC, and other locations inside and outside the continental US, with a Sept. 30, 2023, ordering period end date. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2023 working capital funds. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency, Contracting Services Office, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

E3 Federal Solutions LLC, McLean, Virginia, is awarded a $57,573,316 firm-fixed-price award for Space Development Agency systems engineering and technical assistance support services. The task order will be awarded using the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle. The period of performance is a twelve-month base period and two twelve-month option periods. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds are obligated at the time of award. The Space Development Agency, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (HQ0850-20-F-0001).

CORRECTION: The contract announced Sept. 23, 2020, for Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, (FA8204-20-F-0079) had the incorrect contract award dollar amount. The contract was for $22,803,158.

