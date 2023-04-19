A Forgotten Tragedy of the Civil War

Head to St. Clement’s Island Museum for a weekend commemorating a forgotten tragedy of the American Civil War — the Black Diamond Disaster.

In April 1865, following the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, the Black Diamond barge was sent to the lower Potomac River to stand on duty off St. Clement’s Island. Her job was to keep John Wilkes Booth from crossing the Potomac River. During the same time, the steamer Massachusetts headed for Fortress Monroe out of Alexandria, VA. The Massachusetts struck the Black Diamond, sinking her in under three minutes. Eighty-seven lives were lost off the shores of St. Clement’s Island that night.

From 10am to 5pm April 22 and 23 at the commemoration, Visitors can enjoy free museum admission, free water taxi rides to St. Clement’s Island with lighthouse tours, special Civil War-themed exhibits and displays, and more. On Sunday at 2pm, there will be a free ceremony commemorating the 87 lives lost. A free period concert and reception will follow the ceremony.

The museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD.

Call 301-769-2222 or click here for more information.

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive in Leonardtown, MD. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s Historical Society, visit its Leader member page.