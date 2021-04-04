A First for Local Vineyards — Wine & Arts Fest

St. Mary’s County’s wineries and local crafters and artisans will be front and center at the First Landing Wine & Arts Festival to be held April 10.

The first-ever event will be held from 10 am to 5 pm Saturday, April 10, at the St. Clement’s Island Museum and will feature all three of the county’s wineries — Port of Leonardtown Winery, Generations Vineyard, and Xella Winery & Vineyard.

Visitors are invited to a full day of fun on the waterfront lawn of the museum. Guests can enjoy food and sweets from Chief’s, free tastings of locally grown and produced wine, browsing crafted items, art, family and children’s activities, and more on the scenic shores of the Potomac River.

Learn the story of the first landing and the beginnings of Maryland in the museum or take a water taxi boat ride over to the St. Clement’s Island State Park and explore the site where the original “First Landing” took place in 1634.

The idea to hold the event came out of the museums’ collaboration with the St. Mary’s County wineries and Visit St. Mary’s MD tourism for Maryland Wine Month in March, where special events and other promotions had been planned to promote the First Landing Wine Trail.

“We felt that since we already had this great partnership in the works, why not take it a step further to promote the wineries, museums, and local artists in a larger community event,” said Karen Stone, manager for the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “Hosting the First Landing Wine Trail wineries, as well as St. Mary’s County artisans, at the location of the original First Landing in 1634 just made sense.”

Event admission is free for all guests. There will be various costs for food, museum admission, water taxi rides, or any vendor or wine purchases. A raffle will also be held for a chance to win local artist Angie Wathen’s original artwork, “Southern Maryland Supper.” Tickets are available until the end of the event April 10, when the winner will be drawn.

St. Clement’s Island Museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point.

Call 301-769-2222 or go to http://www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum for more information.