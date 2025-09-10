A Day of Family Fun @ Piney Point

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Enjoy a day of family fun along the Potomac River at the Piney Point Lighthouse with live music, food, vendors, displays, and a variety of kids and family activities from 10am to 4pm September 13. Admission is free.

Donations and membership sales from the FamilyFest support the museum and historic preservation of Piney Point Lighthouse and grounds.

Parking & Shuttle: All parking will be free off-site at Piney Point Elementary School. Free shuttles will be provided for transportation to the event. Shuttles will begin running at 9am and circulate from parking areas to the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. The last shuttle will leave Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 4:30pm. There will be no public parking at the museum except for vehicles displaying appropriate handicap parking permits.

No smoking of any kind will be permitted on museum grounds.

An ATM will be available in the main museum building.

Only service animals are permitted inside museum buildings.

Interested in being a vendor or activity? Contact Janet Cooper at [email protected] for more information. Please note that no other individuals or organizations are authorized to take vendors. If you see any such scam posts, please report them.

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park are at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point, MD; 301-994-1471.