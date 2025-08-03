4th Year for Schools’ Music Education Award

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, August 3, 2025 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County Public Schools has received the Best Communities for Music Education designation for its outstanding commitment to music education. For the fourth consecutive year, the school system has been honored by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation with the award.

The Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, the St. Mary’s public school system answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs. Responses were verified by school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

For additional information, call Todd Burroughs, supervisor of instruction for fine arts, at 301-475-5511, ext. 32246.