4 Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinics Planned

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention photo via www.cdc.gov

Four drive-thru clinics this month will offer free back-to-school vaccinations for children living in St. Mary’s County, the health department has announced.

Appointments are required. Community members can make an appointment for these clinics online here.

Drive-thru clinic dates are September 18, 19, 23, and 26.

8:30 am – 3 pm (by appointment only)

St. Mary’s County Health Department Main Office, 21580 Peabody St., Leonardtown, MD

For children up to age 18

Vaccines available:

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough)

Meningococcal (meningitis)

HPV (human papillomavirus)

Varicella (chicken pox)

For questions or assistance making an appointment, call the health department at 301-475-4330. Please bring vaccination records (or upload digitally when scheduling online) and any related school forms that need to be completed to the appointment.

For more information on recommended vaccinations by age, visit the health department’s website.