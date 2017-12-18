355-Ship Navy Not a Wish. It’s Now Policy

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, December 18, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the Internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

President Donald Trump’s 2018 National Defense Authorization Act includes a provision that calls for the US to build up to 355 ships “as soon as practicable,” reports Defense News. That makes achieving a 355-ship Navy national policy.

The US Air Force is adding Raytheon’s GBU – 49 Enhanced Paveway II bombs to their F–35, reports Fox News. It will make the joint strike fighter even more lethal.

An Afghanistan defense official told Military Times the Afghan government wants the A-10 Thunderbolt II to return, but the discussions on the Warthog are in early stages.

The Marines showed off their high-tech Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System, USNI News reports, that can deliver life-saving supplies by air to troops operating in rugged terrain, without risking the lives of an aircrew. During the demonstration, an old UH-1H Huey helicopter flew three missions to deliver cargo at a remote landing zone and a simulated forward operating base, without a pilot on the controls and with two enlisted Marine infantrymen providing minimal instructions from a small hand-held tablet and a laptop.

In response to the number of physiological episodes where pilots reported feeling dangerously short of oxygen, the Navy will equip its T-45 training jets with new oxygen-level monitoring systems by February, reports Defense News.

BAE Systems has partnered with a university in the United Kingdom to test a small unmanned plane, called MAGMA, that it says could eventually have a revolutionary flight control system. The “wing circulation control” and “fluidic thrust vectoring” features could have significant implications for civilian and military aviation, especially future stealth aircraft designs, reports The Drive.

Last week’s election of Democrat Doug Jones to the US Senate means aerospace powerhouse Alabama is due to lose a strong voice on the Senate Armed Services Committee for the first time in 20 years, reports Defense News. “It’s going to be a loss to our state to lose our seat on the Armed Services Committee, because Hunstville is so dependent on that,” former Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) said. “So I’m hopeful that those interests will be represented.”

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer says he wants to change the law that has governed the armed forces since 1986, the Goldwater-Nichols Act, to restore more autonomy to the services, reports Breaking Defense.

The US Army is considering larger deployments to Europe in the coming years to test its ability to handle more than a brigade’s worth of troops and equipment, reports Army Times, which would be needed should a crisis arise.

Federal Times reports agencies are getting worse at processing background investigations in a timely manner, despite reform efforts, a Government Accountability Office report reveals. Click here to see what the GAO found.

NAS Patuxent River Chief Petty Officer Association is partnering with Fleet Reserve Association 93 to make sure sailors and Marines on base receive a gift basket full of goodies for the holidays, reports The Tester. The baskets will be filled with food items to prepare a traditional holiday meal, and in some cases, gifts for the service members’ children.

Contracts:

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is being awarded a $135,834,904 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed fee letter contract for new construction DDG AEGIS weapon system J7 baseline development and integration in support of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force. This contract involves foreign military sales to Japan (100 percent). Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (86 percent); Kawasaki, Japan (8 percent); Dahlgren, Virginia (2 percent); Nagoya, Japan (2 percent); Yokohama, Japan (1 percent); and less than one percent each for Tokyo, Japan, and Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by December 2018. Foreign military sales funding in the amount of $65,813,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured under the authority of 10 US Code (c)(4), International Agreement. As such, this procurement was not synopsized in Federal Business Opportunities. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-5105).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi, is being awarded a $50,594,681 cost-plus-fixed fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N0024-16-C-2415) to exercise option year two for life cycle engineering and support services for the LPD-17 class Amphibious Transport Dock Ship program. The services include post-delivery planning and engineering, homeport technical support, class Integrated Product Data Environment, data maintenance and equipment management, systems integration and engineering support, LPD-17 class design services, research engineering, obsolescence management, class material readiness, emergent repair provision, training and logistics support, ship alteration development and installation, material management, operating cycle integration, availability planning, and configuration data management. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (96 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (1 percent); San Diego, California (1 percent); Mayport, Florida (1 percent); and Sasebo, Japan (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2018. Fiscal 2012 and 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $17,267,150 will be obligated at time of award and $3,807,943 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

MEB General Contractors Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, is being awarded a $40,229,000 firm-fixed-price contract for waterfront utilities upgrades at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. The work to be performed installs a total of eight new permanent substations providing industrial and shore power to Dry Docks 2 and 3. This project also installs a new submarine firefighting system and replaces existing domestic water distribution lines and risers around Dry Docks 2, 3 and 4. In addition, this project will replace existing salt water pipelines and risers around Dry Dock 4. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by April 2021. Fiscal 2016 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $40,229,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-18-C-1116).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is being awarded a $35,493,358 cost-plus-fixed fee contract for the Sea Hunter II -Autonomous Continuous Trail Unmanned Vessel Hull Number 2. This contract contains options, which if exercised, would bring the contract value to $43,559,069. Work will be performed in Gulfport Mississippi (44.70 percent); Long Beach, Mississippi (24.27 percent); Arlington, Virginia (16.40 percent); Pasadena, California (6.53 percent); Bowie, Maryland (2.33 percent); Newport, Rhode Island (1.56 percent); Melbourne, Florida (1.38 percent); Kalama, Washington (1.25 percent); and various places below one percent (1.58 percent). The base and option periods will run concurrently, therefore, work is expected to be completed Dec. 13, 2020. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $36,493,358 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-17-S-B001 long range broad agency announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science& Technology. Since proposals will be received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00014-18-C-2006).

Amee Bay, Anchorage, Alaska (N64498-18-D-0001); NDI Engineering Co., Thorofare, New Jersey (N64498-18-D-0002); Orbis Sibro, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina (N64498-18-D-0003); and Marine Systems Corp., Boston, Massachusetts (N64498-18-D-0004), are being awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contracts for engineering and technical support services for the hull, mechanical and electrical ship systems for Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia. Amee Bay is being awarded $25,086,245; NDI Engineering Co.is being awarded $22,241,465; Orbis Sibro is being awarded $23,016,890; and Marine Systems Corp. is being awarded $23,386,955. The ordering period for each contract is 60 months after date of award with no option periods. Work is estimated to be completed at the following government locations Norfolk, Virginia (30 percent); San Diego, California (30 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (15 percent); Sasebo, Japan (10 percent); Mayport, Florida (10 percent); and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Each task order will be competed amongst multiple award contract holders, and locations will be dependent upon ship schedules. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $400,000 ($100,000 per contract) will be obligated as task order 0001 for each of the four contracts at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The total value of all task orders issued under these multiple award contracts, when combined, shall not exceed the value of the highest proposal received. The guaranteed minimum for each contract awarded will be $100,000. This contract was competitively procured via Federal Business Opportunities website, with seven offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co. Integrated Defense Systems, San Diego, California, is being awarded a $22,093,095 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-15-C-2414) to exercise option year three for life cycle engineering and support (LCE&S) services for LPD-17 class Integrated Shipboard Electronic systems. The services to be provided will include LCE&S services including post-delivery planning, logistics and engineering, homeport technical support, integrated product fata environment, data maintenance, equipment management, systems integration and design engineering, software support, research engineering, obsolescence management (both technical and logistics), material readiness support, emergent repair planning, training and logistics support; planning yard support of integrated electronic systems including Fleet Modernization program planning, ship alteration development and installation, material management, configuration data management, research engineering, logistics documentation, and other logistics and executing activity coordination, management; sustaining engineering and obsolescence management support for unique LPD-17 class Integrated Shipboard Electronic systems. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (88 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (7 percent); Sasebo, Japan (3 percent); Mayport, Florida (1 percent); and Pascagoula, Mississippi (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2018. Fiscal 2012, 2017, 2015, and 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2017 and 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,764,355 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2016 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,144,837 will be obligated at time of award and will expire by the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney, East Hartford, Connecticut, has been awarded a ceiling $6,700,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for F119 engine sustainment. Work will be performed at East Hartford, Connecticut; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska; Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii; Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico; Langley Air Force Base, Virginia; Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada; Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas; Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; and Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8611-18-D-2850).

Celerity Government Solutions LLC, doing business as Xcelerate Solutions, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $7,100,731 contract modification (P00002) to previously awarded contract HS0021-16-C-0006 for the Defense Security Service Personnel Security Management Office for Industry (PSMO-I) support services effort. The modification increases the total cumulative face value of the contract by $7,100,371 from $4,161,510 to $11,261,882. This modification exercised the next option, increases the definition of the continuous evaluation mission and increases the already existing PSMO-I support for continued personnel security operational support to review and process personnel security documentation. Work will be performed at the government’s facility located in Hanover, Maryland, with an expected completion date for this option period of Dec. 14, 2018, or a potential ultimate contract completion date of June 14, 2021. This option will be fully funded. The Defense Security Service Office of Acquisitions, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HS0021-16-C-0006).

Emcor Government Services Inc., Arlington, Virginia, is being awarded a $15,042,323 modification under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N40080-17-D-0303) to extend the period of performance for base operations support at federal installations within a 100 mile radius of the national capitol region. The work to be performed provides for all labor, management, supervision, tools, materials and equipment required to perform facility investment services for federal installations. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $30,841,427. Work will be performed at various installations in and around the national capitol region. This extension covers the period from December 2017 to December 2018. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2018 Navy working capital contract funds in the amount of $8,758,655 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the extension period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded $10,326,551 for firm-fixed-price, delivery order N0001918F0520 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This delivery order provides for procurement of Harpoon/SLAM-ER missile system and Harpoon launch systems follow-on integrated logistics and engineering services support for the Navy; and various foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri (91.84 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (5.47 percent); Yorktown, Virginia (2.64 percent); and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 0(.05 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $10,326,551 are being obligated on this award; $2,473,484 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($2,473,484; 23.95 percent); and the governments of Korea ($1,035,098; 10.02 percent); Taiwan ($779,021; 7.54 percent); Turkey ($677,959; 6.57 percent); Egypt ($635,628; 6.16 percent); Japan ($611,881; 5.93 percent); Saudi Arabia ($595,464; 5.77 percent); Australia ($445,323; 4.31 percent); United Kingdom ($406,934; 3.94 percent); India ($334,131; 3.24 percent); Canada ($316,590; 3.06 percent); Chile ($309,813; 3 percent); Singapore ($252,498; 2.45 percent); Israel ($251,591; 2.44 percent); Thailand ($228,085; 2.21 percent); Bahrain ($166,383; 1.60 percent); United Arab Emirates ($159,890; 1.55 percent); Kuwait ($133,398; 1.29 percent); Oman ($127,837; 1.24 percent); Malaysia ($121,832; 1.18 percent); Germany ($85,178; 0.82 percent); Portugal ($72,060; 0.70 percent); Netherlands ($63,884; 0.62 percent); and Denmark ($42,589; 0.41 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

CAE Healthcare Inc., Sarasota, Florida (W900KK-18-D-0009); Innovative Tactical Training Solutions, Goshen, Kentucky (W900KK-18-D-0011); Kforce Government Solutions Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (W900KK-18-D-0012); Laerdal Medical Corp, Wappingers Falls, New York (W900KK-18-D-0013); Operative Experience Inc., North East, Maryland (W900KK-18-D-0014); Simulaids Inc., Saugerties, New York (W900KK-18-D-0015); and SynDaver Labs Inc., Tampa, Florida (W900KK-18-D-0016), will share in an $186,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to procure high fidelity patient simulators and veterinary simulators in support of the Program Executive Office Simulation Training and Instrumentation, Defense Health Agency, Veterans Health Administration, and other DoD agencies. Bids were solicited via the Internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 14, 2022. US Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.