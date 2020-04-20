3 Options for Filling Out Census Forms

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer is reminding 5th District residents to fill out their Census 2020 forms.

“I’m writing to encourage everyone to fill out their census forms,” the congressman wrote on April 1 Census Day. “By now, you should have received your Census invitation in the mail.:

He reminded residents that there are three ways to respond:

Online at my2020census.gov

By phone at 844-330-2020

Or by mail by returning the questionnaire in the envelope you may have received in your home mailbox from 2020 Census

Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) reminded that participation in the decennial census “is critical because it ensures that your state and community receives a fair share of federal resources. When communities are undercounted, they will lose access to the full measure of federal funding for education, public health, housing, law enforcement, environmental protection, infrastructure, and much more. Promoting the broadest possible participation in the 2020 Census will help ensure the fairest representation and distribution of resources.”

As a reminder, information submitted on 2020 Census forms is confidential. There are no questions included about one’s citizenship status, and nothing in the Census forms can be used by authorities to target undocumented individuals. The Constitution mandates that every person living in the country is counted in the decennial census.

“The impact of this year’s census count will be felt for a decade, so we must get it right. I encourage you to participate and to ask your families, friends, and neighbors to do so as well. The 2020 Census will be successful only if we all take the time to do our part and remind others to do so as well. Thank you for your help,” he said.

