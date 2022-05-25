’22 Lighthouse Award: Askey, Askey & Associates

St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce has awarded Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, the prestigious Lighthouse Award for 2022. The award is presented annually to a Chamber member company that has demonstrated success in several areas, including growth in revenues and employment as well as industry leadership and community involvement.

Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, continues to surpass its own growth records year after year in all of these areas.

Askey, Askey & Associates, a full-service public accounting firm, began operations on November 1, 1996, in Leonardtown, MD. One of the firm’s primary goals from the start has been to educate the community on daily financial and tax challenges.

The business began with nine employees, including the two partners, Cathy and Bob Askey. Both partners have an extensive history of community involvement including serving as the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce and Leonardtown Rotary Club.

From that start, Askey, Askey & Associates has shown an increase in revenue by 317% over 25 years and today has 23 employees operating two Southern Maryland offices in Leonardtown and La Plata, as well as remotely in Virginia, Texas, and Florida.

Over the years, AAA has provided countless complimentary seminars on financial matters and unending income tax law changes. During the COVID pandemic, AAA worked closely with local small businesses to assist them with Paycheck Protection Program loans and cash refunds.

AAA knows that their success is contingent upon their client’s success which shows through their very satisfied and faithful customer base and referral network that they look forward to continuing to serve for years to come.

AAA has been a member of the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce and has supported the St. Mary’s County business community by providing over 25 years of professional services ranging from traditional financial accounting, audit and tax services to business growth services, certified business valuation services, and certified fraud examination services.

The Chamber Board of Directors expressed their pleasure at presenting the 2022 Lighthouse Award to Askey, Askey & Associates on May 11, at the Business Showcase Business Awards Luncheon.

Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, has two full-service offices located in Leonardtown, MD, at 23507 Hollywood Road, P.O. Box 662, Leonardtown, MD 20650, phone: 301-475-5671; and in La Plata, MD, at 105 Centennial St., Suite D, La Plata, MD 20646, phone: 301-934-5780. AA&A additionally works remotely in Virginia, Texas, and Florida.

For more about Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, visit their Leader Member Page, Facebook, or LinkedIn.