2025 State of the County Video Available

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, September 23, 2025

St. Mary’s launched a new Computer-Aided Dispatch system and upgraded its emergency communications this year. (Screenshot from 2025 State of the County video)

St. Mary’s County government has released the 2025 State of the County video offering residents an overview of progress and initiatives shaping the community. The video is available on the county’s website.

The video highlights major accomplishments of county government over the past fiscal year. State of the County videos are also available and archived on the SMCG YouTube channel here.

The 2025 video debuted September 9 at the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce’s State of the County luncheon. Each fall, the luncheon brings together community members and business leaders to view the video presentation and participate in a live Q&A session with the St. Mary’s County commissioners.

The event was recorded and will be available for public viewing on the SMCG YouTube channel post-production.

This year’s presentation highlights:

Public Safety & Preparedness – Launch of a new Computer-Aided Dispatch system and emergency communications upgrades to enhance response and resilience.

Planning for the Future – Continued community engagement in St. Mary’s 2050: Charting Our Tomorrow, the update to the County’s Comprehensive Plan.

Economic Development – Introduction of the “Maryland’s AgriCoast ” brand, celebrating and promoting local agriculture, seafood, and forestry industries.

Accessibility & Services – Launch of the STS Transit mobile app and implementation of a fare-free transit pilot program to improve mobility and equity.

Community Enrichment – New playgrounds, park upgrades, and plans for a future makerspace, as well as support and services for vulnerable populations.

“On behalf of the commissioners of St. Mary’s County and our dedicated team, I am proud to share this year’s State of the County video,” said David Weiskopf, county administrator. “The projects highlighted reflect our commitment to building a vibrant, friendly, and resilient community where neighbors support neighbors and our rural character is preserved while we grow.”