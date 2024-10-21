2 Virtual Meetings Planned on Navy Impact Study

The Department of the Navy and US Coast Guard have published the Atlantic Fleet Training and Testing Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement/Overseas Environmental Impact Statement evaluating the environmental impact of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard training and testing activities conducted within the AFTT study area. Review the plan here. Two virtual public meetings are set October 22 and 24, 2024.

The study area includes areas of the Atlantic Ocean along the eastern coast of North America, portions of the Caribbean Sea, the Gulf of Mexico, and along with some in-land and nearshore waterways. The military readiness activities analyzed in the Draft Supplemental EIS/OEIS are generally consistent with those analyzed in the most recent AFTT EIS/OEIS completed in 2018 and are representative of training and testing that has been conducted in the study area for decades.

The public comment period ends on November 21, 2024. Comments will be accepted electronically and by mail.

The Final Supplemental EIS/OEIS will address all substantive public comments submitted during the Draft Supplemental EIS/OEIS public comment period.