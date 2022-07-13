2 Days Remain for Early Voting in MD
Two days remain for early voting in Maryland — today, July 13, and Thursday, July 14. St. Mary’s County early voting centers will be open from 7 am to 8 pm on those two days.
Primary Election Day will be Tuesday, July 19.
The county’s early voting centers are:
- Bay District firehouse at 46900 Shangri-La Drive Lexington Park
- Hollywood firehouse at 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood
- Mechanicsville firehouse at 28165 Hills Club Road in Mechanicsville
If you vote early, you cannot vote on Election Day or by mail-in ballot.
Some St. Mary’s County voting districts have changed. Read more here.
Find sample ballots here.
Still have questions? Visit the Maryland State Board of Elections website.