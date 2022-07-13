2 Days Remain for Early Voting in MD

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Two days remain for early voting in Maryland — today, July 13, and Thursday, July 14. St. Mary’s County early voting centers will be open from 7 am to 8 pm on those two days.

Primary Election Day will be Tuesday, July 19.

The county’s early voting centers are:

Bay District firehouse at 46900 Shangri-La Drive Lexington Park

Hollywood firehouse at 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood

Mechanicsville firehouse at 28165 Hills Club Road in Mechanicsville

If you vote early, you cannot vote on Election Day or by mail-in ballot.

Some St. Mary’s County voting districts have changed. Read more here.

Find sample ballots here.

Still have questions? Visit the Maryland State Board of Elections website.