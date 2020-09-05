2-Day DoD Virtual Symposium on AI

The Patuxent Partnership is sharing information about an upcoming Defense Department artificial intelligence symposium and exposition on September 9-10, 2020.

The two-day 2020 DoD AI Symposium and Exposition will bring together DoD, industry, academia, and across government AI experts and professionals to discuss the department’s current activities, future direction, challenges, and areas of collaboration with industry and academia that surround the operationalization of AI. It is sponsored by the DoD Joint AI Center.

About the Symposium

When Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was asked by Congress what the No. 1 priority for DoD technology modernization ought to be, he responded, “For me it’s artificial intelligence. I think artificial intelligence will likely change the character of warfare, and I believe whoever masters it first will dominate on the battlefield for many, many, many years. It’s a fundamental game changer. We have to get there first.”

The potential of AI is compared to harnessing the power of electricity. The Department of Defense is focused on delivering AI-enabled solutions that benefit our troops operating across the globe; safeguard our citizens; defend our allies; and improve the effectiveness, affordability, and the speed of our operations. The table stakes are high. What is done now to accelerate and deliver AI to the warfighter will have a profound impact on our nation’s ability to field a pre-eminent and capable military force.

