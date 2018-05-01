11 Inducted Into Nursing Honor Society

The 11 nursing students inducted into Alpha Omega, CSM’s chapter of the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society include, from left, Jessica L. Bly, Melinda Isemann, Lydia Jewell, Kathleen E. Maresch, Luciana Naegele, Emily M. Niner, Jennifer Owens, Betty Porter, Bonnie VanMeter, Kattie A. Woomer, and Brittany Young.

Eleven nursing students were inducted into the College of Southern Maryland’s chapter of the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society at CSM’s La Plata Campus.

The objective of the society is “to recognize the academic excellence of students in the ADN programs encouraging the pursuit of advanced degrees in the profession of nursing as well as promotion of continuing education as a lifelong professional responsibility,” said CSM Clinical Simulation Coordinator Linda Goodman, who served as mistress of ceremonies at the event.

The newest members of CSM’s Alpha Omega Chapter of the OADN Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society are Jessica L. Bly, Melinda Isemann, Lydia Jewell, Kathleen E. Maresch, Luciana Naegele, Emily M. Niner, Jennifer Owens, Betty Porter, Bonnie VanMeter, Kattie A. Woomer, and Brittany Young.

Ms. Owens was selected student speaker for the ceremony. She described the inductees’ service learning project, which was a presentation to fellow nursing students at the spring 2018 nursing orientation to close to 300 people Jan. 9. The students shared information about further education opportunities in the nursing profession to the orientation audience and the value of advanced nursing degrees and certifications.

In addition, Owens described the progression in the student nurses’ education at CSM. “From our first day of nursing school as we were so excited to wear those green scrubs and white non-slip leather shoes, with white socks only,” she said. “To second and third semester where we began to feel more like nurses, writing care plans, papers, realizing you have to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to keep up in lecture, and relieved that the pathology of everything was finally starting to make sense. We are on our way to healing people’s lives the way we have been learning to for some time now.”

Ms. Owens ended with a thank-you to all the students’ families — moms, dads, husbands, wives, boyfriends, and girlfriends. “There is no way we would have gotten to where we are today without your support,” she said.

The path to induction in CSM’s Alpha Omega chapter involves nursing students becoming provisional members in their third semester of the program. The student must maintain a 3.0 GPA, earn a B or higher in all courses required for the nursing program with no previous nursing course failures, and reflect sound moral and ethical values with professionalism and integrity of the highest caliber. Additionally, the new inductees complete a service learning project and reflect on that project.

At the induction ceremony, each of the second-year students was called forward to receive a pin and an honor cord that they will also wear when they graduate in the spring.

CSM faculty advisers for the Alpha Omega chapter of Alpha Delta Nu are nursing professors Janice Bonham, Lynn Kennedy, and Dr. Karen Russell.

