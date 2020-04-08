Zoom Only One Security Concern

Posted by Java Joe on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Federal agencies warn staff to monitor their remote collaboration tools are not being attacked or compromised by hackers. FCW reports the Department of Health and Human Services warns the security concerns go beyond Zoom and other web conferencing software. Last week, the FBI issued an alert on Zoom bombing. Defense One reports awareness is growing of Zoom’s security vulnerabilities — and of the Chinese subcontractors who wrote large portions of its code. Zoom is officially approved for use in unclassified situations by troops, DoD employees, and contractors.

Troops believe coronavirus is hurting military readiness, according to a new Military Times poll of active-duty personnel. More than three-quarters of troops surveyed said readiness has been damaged and about one-third said the military response has already taken a personal toll on their families.

Acting NavSec Thomas Modly submitted his resignation letter to DefSec Mark Esper on Tuesday, who accepted it, according to USA Today. Politico reports, neither DefSec Esper nor the White House pressured Modly to resign. Whether the secreatry will accept it is unknown. Mr. Modly apologized Monday for criticizing the captain of an aircraft carrier dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, reports CBS. Mr. Modly was recorded calling Capt. Brett Crozier “naive” and “stupid” for his handling of a memo pleading for help for the ship’s crew.

St. Mary’s County health officials evaluate the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department as a potential satellite facility for MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital if local demand should exceed the hospital beds, reports Southern Maryland News.

St. Mary’s County distilleries are among the Maryland distilleries producing hand sanitizer, reports Southern Maryland News.

Military Times provides an interactive map showing the 678 bases confirmed or suspected of having toxic “forever chemicals” in the water caused by firefighting foam using in vehicle and aircraft mishaps.

Parachute riggers plan to churn out 1,000 masks per week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, reports Army Times. The base in Washington plans to sew 1,000 to 1,500 surgical masks per week to help patients afflicted with COVID-19.

Maryland Matters suspects President Donald Trump’s “RINO” accusation was aimed at Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who is also serving as head of National Governors Association and receiving national attention for his handling of the COVID-19 virus.

First crew member on USNS Comfort tests positive for COVID-19, reports Navy Times, on the same day President Trump announced the ship would begin accepting COVID-19 patients.

Political leaders say more aid is needed to confront mounting economic problems, reports The Washington Post. Congressional leaders and the White House are converging on the need for a new assistance package to try to contain the coronavirus pandemic’s economic devastation, fearful that a $2 trillion bailout law enacted last month will have only a limited effect.

“We must continue to train” despite COVID-19 pandemic, says Marine Corps Times. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger said the training was necessary to prepare for the next crisis despite an ongoing viral pandemic that has canceled exercises and delayed planned US military rotations across the globe.

Army pauses bringing new recruits to basic training, reports Army Times, citing the gradual growth of the coronavirus pandemic around the country. The pause will last two weeks at a minimum, and will be assessed from there, said Gen. Paul E. Funk II, commander of the Army Training and Doctrine Command.

After two weeks of conducting clandestine missions in the Middle East, before returning home to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ, the Air Force C-17 crew detoured to pick up 970,000 COVID-19 test swabs from Aviano Air Base in Italy for delivery to Memphis, TN, where they would be shipped across the US.

