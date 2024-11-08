Youth Indoor Soccer Registration Opens

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, November 8, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Registration for St. Mary’s Recreation & Parks youth indoor soccer is open for individual players, teams, and volunteer coaches.

The indoor soccer league runs from January 2025 through March 2025 at county R&P facilities. The program is designed for recreational experience and fun for children ages 5 to 18. The leagues include U6, U8, U10, U12, U14, and high school.

Registration age is determined by date of birth/age as of December 31, 2024.

Playing indoors offers experience to improve passing and dribbling skills with more touches on the ball. The league does not include practices. There will be 10 games in total per team. Standings are not kept, and playoffs are not held. The league will be a fun experience working with a team and enjoying the sport of soccer.

To register, click here. Those interested in coaching, click here.

For more information, email Zachary Zalovick at [email protected] or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1830.

Art credit: Pixabay.com illustration by cruzmik