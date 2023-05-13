Xfinity to Bring 10G Network to St. Mary’s

Comcast announced it will expand its Xfinity 10G network to more than 17,500 additional homes and businesses across 450 miles in St. Mary’s County.

Construction has begun, and the project – which includes communities in Broad Creek, California, Callaway, Great Mills, Lexington Park, and Wildewood – will be completed in phases, with an expected completion of the project in 2028.

Comcast’s expansion includes the full suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services that will be delivered to residents and businesses.

“On behalf of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, I applaud Comcast for this investment in our community, which will provide residents and businesses with more choice when it comes to advanced broadband services,” said St. Mary’s County Commissioner President Randy Guy.

“We are excited to bring our advanced network to more homes and business in St. Mary’s County,” said Michael Parker, regional senior vice president for Comcast’s Beltway Region. “Our network is built to exceed customers’ expectations and power the technologies and applications they rely on – and we look forward to fueling innovation, creativity and growth in St. Mary’s County well into the future.”

The public can view the St. Mary’s County wired broadband service areas map to follow project progress here.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s County Information Technology Department and related community projects, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1007.