Workshop’s Topic: Coping With Grief During the Holidays

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital reminds residents that a Hospice of St. Mary’s “Grief at the Holidays” workshop will be held from 5:30 to 8 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019, in the Health Connections office.

Health Connections is on the second floor of the Outpatient Pavilion at MedStar St. Mary’s in Leonardtown, MD.

Participants will explore strategies for coping with grief during the holidays and other special occasions after the loss of a loved one.

To learn more or register, call Hospice at 301-994-3023.

Hospice of St. Mary’s support groups, educational programs, and counseling services are available to all members of the community. Hospice does not charge a fee for its services. It asks only that those who are able to make a donation do so. The goal is to continue to provide grief services to all members of the community, whether or not they have had a loved one served by Hospice of St. Mary’s.

About Hospice Grief Support

Hospice’s Bereavement Department is committed to providing compassionate grief services and support to adults, teens, and children who are grieving the loss of a family member or close friend. Grief is a universal experience. No one can predict how long grieving will last or how to grieve. There are manifestations of grief common to all who undergo it. Understanding and dealing with these manifestations can be very helpful to people who experience the death of a loved one.

For more information about Bereavement Center offerings, call 301-994-3078.

As an extension of the hospice philosophy, Hospice of St. Mary’s offers grief support through its Bereavement Center, which encompasses the entire family as a unit of care. Hospice offer services to families affected by a terminal illness and provide bereavement support after a death for up to 13 months. All services are provided by bereavement coordinators and trained volunteers.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.