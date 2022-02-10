Women’s Commission Seeks Award Nominees

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, February 10, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Tell the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women about the extraordinary women in the community.

Nominations are open for the 2022 Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman awards.

The commission is accepting nominations for Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman. The awards recognize women who have made significant contributions to the region through their volunteer service. Nominees will be recognized at the Women’s History Month Symposium on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Leonardtown, MD.

The Woman of the Year award recipient will be a woman who displays leadership, commitment, and provides outstanding volunteer service to individuals or nonprofit organizations in the community. Previous nominees have included volunteers from local churches, libraries, senior activity centers, hospitals, animal shelters, the NAACP, and volunteer rescue squads.

Tomorrow’s Woman celebrates young women who are already making a difference in St. Mary’s. The award recipient will be a current high school student in grades 9 through 12 who has made a remarkable impact to the community through voluntary advocacy, leadership, or service. Individuals, families, charities, educators, civic, community, and religious organizations are encouraged to recognize the next generation’s work by nominating a deserving candidate.

To be eligible, nominations in both categories must recognize women who currently reside in St. Mary’s County and have made a positive impact on the community through volunteer work. Completed nomination forms must be submitted by Monday, February 21.

Nomination forms are available here. You may also request a nomination form by emailing [email protected] or calling 301-475-4200, ext. 1680. The commission requests nominating organizations or individuals purchase a reservation for their nominee.

Nominating an exceptional woman is a great way to honor her hard work and effort in front of her family, friends, and community.

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women is a volunteer-run committee appointed by the St. Mary’s commissioners. Its mission is to celebrate and support women through outreach, advocacy, and service, to secure an equitable community for all.