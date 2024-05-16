WOLF Five-Year Review to Begin

Pax River Completes 6th Five-Year Review

A five-year review of existing documents and ongoing environmental cleanup actions at Webster Outlying Field, or WOLF, in St. Inigoes is set to begin, while the sixth five-year review at Naval Air Station Patuxent River has completed.

A five-year review, conducted by the Department of the Navy and the US Environmental Protection Agency, with concurrence from the Maryland Department of the Environment, is required by the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) for remedial actions which result in any hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants remaining at a site at levels that do not allow for unlimited use and unrestricted exposure.

The purpose of the review was to ensure that these remedial actions are providing adequate protection of human health and the environment.

The first five-year review for the Webster Outlying Field contains information on one Munition Response Site: UXO-0001 Former Aerial Bombing Range. The Navy will submit draft findings of the review to MDE in June 2024. The final report will be made available to the public in September 2024.

The completed review for the NAS Pax River contains information on the following restoration sites:

Site 1 Fishing Point Landfill and Site 12, Landfill Behind Rifle Range, Operable Unit (OU)-1, Site 6/6A, OU-1 – Bohneyard Site, Site 11 OU-1 and OU-2- Former and Current Sanitary Landfills, Site 17, OU-1 – Pesticide Shop (Building 841), Site 31 – Tire Shop Building 307, and Site 39 – Waste Tetrachloroethene (PCE) Storage Area (Building 503).

The final report has been reviewed by EPA and MDE and is available to the public.

Community members who have questions or information about the effectiveness of the remedies and protection of human health and environment are encouraged to email Patrick Gordon at [email protected].

Review the NAS Pax documents here.

Review the Webster Outlying Field documents here.

The public may use a computer to access the websites at the Lexington Park Library at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park; 301-863-8188.

Library hours are 9am to 8pm Monday-Thursday; 9am to 5pm Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 5pm Sunday.