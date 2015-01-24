WiT – WiT: Hint: It’s Callaway
Posted for Community First
Can you place it? Name it? Date it?
Those are the contest questions of LexLeader’s Where In The World Is That? photo identification contest.
This is the hint from photographer Jack Russell: Callaway.
WiTWiT contest rules are simple. Be the first to comment below with the correct answer to Where in The World is That? Win a WiTWiT featured photo for an original photo of your choice (subject to all appropriate copyright laws and the whims and discretion of the judges). Include a hint — or not.
Let the contest begin.
Thanks for playing.
This place was owned by the Calloways. Mrs. Calloway closed it as a gas station and store, and lived in it as her home for many years. I bought an old couch and sofa from her one time, from the thirties, had slip covers made for it and used them in my home for many years. She was a very independent and strong minded woman. Her son either sold the property and or developed it after she died. I simply hated to see it happen. Ditto the old store across the street, large and cavernous with big shade trees all around it. Calloways is simply not the pretty little corner it used to be when I was a much younger woman.