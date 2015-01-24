WiT – WiT: Hint: It’s Callaway

Posted by Jack Russell on Saturday, January 24, 2015

Posted for Community First

Can you place it? Name it? Date it?

Those are the contest questions of LexLeader’s Where In The World Is That? photo identification contest.

This is the hint from photographer Jack Russell: Callaway.

WiTWiT contest rules are simple. Be the first to comment below with the correct answer to Where in The World is That? Win a WiTWiT featured photo for an original photo of your choice (subject to all appropriate copyright laws and the whims and discretion of the judges). Include a hint — or not.

Let the contest begin.

Thanks for playing.

