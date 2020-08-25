Wind Turbines OK’d Offshore in Ocean City

Skipjack Offshore Energy received approval from the Maryland Public Service Commission for the company’s plan to erect wind turbines off the coast of Ocean City, reports The Baltimore Sun. The turbines will be more than 800 feet tall, more than 200 feet taller than the original plan. The taller turbines will mean that fewer would be installed, reports WBOC.

The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter has been put to the test in the Middle East and is proving it can fight, reports The National Interest. The airmen of the 419th Fighter Wing “are truly on the leading edge of developing how our service employs this very capable fighter, now and in the future,” said Col. Steven Behmer.

Ellen Lord, the Pentagon’s top weapons buyer, said the F-35 should finally go into full production by next March following a series of delays — the latest for COVID-19 workplace restrictions, reports Military.com.

Boeing has been flying an F/A-18E/F Super Hornet off a ground-based ski jump at NAS Patuxent River, reports The Drive. This is part of a demonstration effort for the Indian Navy to show that the aircraft can operate from short take-off but arrested recovery configured aircraft carriers.

The US postmaster general told lawmakers Friday that the US Postal Service plans to “send a letter to every American” explaining “what our process is” for mail-in voting, reports CNN.

Members of the National Guard volunteered with operations at polling places in three states during the primaries and would not be barred from assisting in the November general elections if called upon by governors, reports Military.com.

President Donald Trump’s 50-point second-term agenda vows to maintain American military might and “wipe out” terrorist groups overseas, reports Military Times, as well as stop the country’s involvement in “endless wars.” POLITICO outlines Joe Biden’s positions on the military.

Pittsburgh, PA-based Near Earth Autonomy is collaborating with Kaman on the autonomy upgrade for the unmanned K-Max helicopter in a project funded by the US Naval Air Systems Command, reports Vertical magazine. The upgrade will allow the helicopter to actively sense and respond to its surroundings without relying on a human operator.

The Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson departed Bremerton WA, over the weekend, the US Navy reports, to commence sea trials as the final phase in completing a 17-month docking planned incremental availability.

Three-quarters of the 51 aircraft carrier and submarine maintenance periods from fiscal 2015 to 2019 were completed late, a US Government Accounting Office report released August 20 finds. The problem led the Navy to implement an emergency call up of 1,629 Reservists in June to pitch in on repair work at the service’s four shipyards, reports Breaking Defense.

US Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite and members of Congress visited submarine construction operations in Rhode Island and Connecticut, reports Navy Times. The visit was an opportunity for the Navy’s civilian leader to get a firsthand look at the facilities that will be making the next generation of submarines.

The F-35 Patuxent River Integrated Test Force facilities received a visit earlier this month from Marine Crops Deputy Commandant for Aviation Lt. Gen. Mark Wise, reports The Tester. During his visit he talked with members of the ITF and saw the BF-77, a STOVL variant F-35 up close.

The 63-day strike at Bath Iron Works came to an end Sunday with shipbuilders voting to return to their jobs producing warships for the US Navy, reports Navy Times.

US-led international coalition troops withdrew from Iraq’s Taji military base, reports Reuters, and handed the installation over to Iraqi security forces.

Officials at Veterans Affairs are reminding families who missed out on some coronavirus stimulus checks in the spring that they have a few more weeks left to claim that cash, reports Military Times.

TikTok says it is suing the Trump administration over its executive order aimed at banning the short-form video app from the US, reports The Hill.

In what’s shaping up to be an unprecedented weather event, Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco are expected to churn through the Gulf of Mexico over the coming days before making landfall in areas on the northern US Gulf Coast, reports Patch.com.

A one-of-a-kind Mike Trout baseball card sold for almost $4 million, reports The Washington Post, breaking a record for such items set by a Honus Wagner card sold in 2016.

Contracts:

Veraxx Engineering Corp., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $218,000,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive and time-and-materials) contract for advanced planning and preview systems, mission simulators and rehearsal capabilities that enable live, virtual and constructive training in support of special operation’s unique joint training and mission requirements. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 23, 2028. US Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-20-D-0014).

Management Services Group Inc., doing business as Global Technical Systems, Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a $13,601,735 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-20-C-5608 for procurement of network, processing, and storage technical Insertion 16 (NPS), Modification 1 storage equipment, which will be incorporated into area storage area network cabinets during production. The NPS program consists of enterprise products in use across surface Navy combat systems which introduce powerful commercially available off-the-shelf processors as part of a general strategy to achieve a modular and open architecture design. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 2021. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2014 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and government of Australia funding in the amount of $13,601,735 will be obligated at time of award and funding in the amount of $2,069,033 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

