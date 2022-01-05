Where to Store 3 F-35s?

NAWCAD is looking for a contractor to put three early models of the F-35 — two B models and one C variant — into long-term storage. The Navy wants preservation, corrosion control, moisture management, and transportation as well in the “shrink wrapping” contract opportunity posted last week. The move, reports The Drive, suggests the Pentagon may finally give formal approval for full-rate production of the jets. More than 750 F-35s have been delivered to customers around the world.

The Royal Thai Air Force has its sights set on buying eight US-made F-35 stealth jets, reports Bangkok Post.

Hawaii’s Health Deptartment upheld the governor’s order requiring the Navy to drain leaking WWII-era fuel tanks contaminating Pearl Harbor’s tap water, reports Military Times.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply may not ever be able to reopen three wells shut last month to avoid potential jet fuel contamination of its drinking water system, reports Star Advertiser. As a result, areas of southern Oahu, stretching from Halawa to Hawaii Kai, could face water shortages, particularly in the summer months.

About 5% of active-duty Coast Guard personnel remain unvaccinated and 206 Marines separated for vaccine refusal, reports USNI. About 94.4% of the active-duty Coast Guard workforce was fully vaccinated as of December 27; 94% of Marine Corps active-duty personnel were fully vaccinated as of December 28. Neither the Coast Guard or the Navy have separated anyone due to vaccine refusal.

The USS Milwaukee, sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak last month, returned to sea Monday with all crew members; sailors who tested positive for the virus are isolated aboard, reports The Hill.

Navy LT Mitchell Kempisty’s name tag invention is now available for purchase, reports Navy Times. He invented “The Enforcer” years ago to keep the name tag on his coveralls from wrinkling and curling during the rigors of warship life. Three years later he has a patent, a partnership to get his name tag invention throughout the services, and a way to order his product online as well.

On the anniversary of the US assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, two drones heading toward a base housing US troops near Baghdad Internatioanl Airport were shot down before reaching their target, Iraqi security sources told Reuters on Monday. An unnamed US official said the base’s defense system engaged “two fixed-wing suicide drones,” that “were shot down without incident.”

A series of attacks have highlighted the reach of Iran-allied militias, reports AP News. Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized a ship in the Red Sea, armed drones targeted Baghdad’s international airport, and hackers hit a major Israeli newspaper Monday — a string of assaults that showed the reach of Iran-allied militias on the second anniversary of America’s killing of a top Iranian general. The events highlight tensions in the Middle East, which has been roiled by former President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw America from a deal aimed at limiting Tehran’s nuclear program. Reuters: Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing if Trump not put on trial.

Breaking Defense gives a picture gallery profile of 2021’s top decision makers for the US Department of Defense.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors and top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, according to Reuters.

President Joe Biden conferred on Sunday with Ukraine’s leader, promising US and allies will act “decisively” if Russia further invades the Eastern European nation, reports Military Times.

Two 19-year-old men who went winter camping were rescued near Eugene, OR, by the Coast Guard after signaling for help by writing an “SOS” sign in the snow, reports Navy Times.

Halter Marine wins the Navy contract for a second polar security cutter icebreaker for the Coast Guard, reports gCaptain. Halter Marine won a $745 million contract in 2019 for the design and construction of the United States’ first new heavy icebreaker in more than 40 years. The contract included two options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract to more than $1.9 billion.

Fighting comes into focus for the Space Force in 2022, according to Space Force LT GEN Nina M. Armagno. Air Force Magazine reports new, lethal, tactical scenarios are being invented as the force enters its third year in existence.

Navy Times reports on personnel policy changes sailors can expect in 2022, including a new way of managing enlisted careers, electronic performance evaluations, a maternity uniform pilot program, and the required use of a government travel cards. The Navy is offering new incentives for sailors to remain at sea longer under a new enlisted career management policy coming to the sea service in March 2022.

The commanding officer and executive officer of the littoral combat ship Montgomery’s blue crew were fired, reports Navy Times, “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command.” The Navy’s statement did not indicate why the CO, CMDR Richard Zamberlan, and his second-in command, CMDR Phillip Lundberg were relieved.

US Navy avoided a 2022 “trough” in submarine fleet size, but industry challenges threaten future growth, according to Defense News. The Navy is holding steady at 50 submarines and plans to only grow the fleet, thanks to efforts to extend the lives of many aging Los Angeles-class SSNs by about three years each and to refuel five of them altogether for additional years of operations.

Due to equipment failure, the Clements Convenience Center located at 24547 Horseshoe Road in Clements, MD, has been closed and will remain closed until further notice, reports The BayNet.

Contracts:

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services, Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $32,295,592 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00027) to a previously awarded contract (N0042120C0003). This modification exercises options to provide research and development, engineering, technical, and logistics support services in support of the delivery of fully integrated command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence electronic radio communication systems for shipboard installation in support of the Ship and Air Integration Warfare Division, Naval Air Warfare Center Webster Outlying Field, Saint Inigoes, Maryland. Work will be performed in Saint Inigoes, Maryland (60%); California, Maryland (30%); Bath, Maine (5%); and Pascagoula, Mississippi (5%), and is expected to be completed in June 2027. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,210,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, is awarded a $13,354,687 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F1207) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (FA830720G0032). This order provides for the development, buildout, and sustainment support of the development, security, and operations in support of the F-35 Joint Program Office cloud software ecosystems. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in January 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount $1,780,727 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air System Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

