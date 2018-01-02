What’s on the Horizon in the New Year?

The Navy has established new rest guidelines for surface ship crews, reports USNI News, and is exploring whether specially tinted eyewear can help sailors fall asleep faster during scheduled downtime, after a recent look into surface force readiness showed that crews were overworked and under-rested.

Boeing recently offered a glimpse of its newest military aircraft, National Post reports, a large, stingray-shaped drone it hopes will win an intense Navy competition to build an unmanned aircraft that can land on an aircraft carrier.

Japan and South Korea are investigating options to operate the F-35 Lightning II on board their ships, reports Defense News. The short take-off vertical landing variant is being considered for operations from Japan’s Izumo-class DDH helicopter destroyer and South Korea’s Dokdo-class amphibious assault ship, turning them into combat-capable aircraft carriers.

Contracts:

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services, Rockville, Maryland, is being awarded $26,740,679 for modification P00023 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-15-C-0008) to exercise an option for engineering and technical services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Ship and Air Integration Warfare Division (AD-4.11.3). Services to be provided include integrating communications and information systems radio communications into Navy ships. Work will be performed at St. Inigoes, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in October 2023. Fiscal 2018 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $4,800,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey is being awarded a $102,506,796 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-13-C-5116) to exercise an option for AEGIS Combat System Engineering Agent (CSEA) efforts for the design, development, integration, test, and delivery of computer program baselines and associated technology insertion hardware design support for the next/future advanced capability build. Under this contract, the AEGIS CSEA shall develop, integrate, test, and deliver computer program baseline advanced capability builds (ACBs) and support technology insertions (TIs) – a replacement and/or upgrade of combat system computing hardware and associated middleware/firmware – design development, develop engineering products to support ship integration, support developmental test/operational test (DT/OT) events, develop training and logistics products, and provide field technical support for designated AEGIS baselines. The systems engineering, development, and integration work under this contract shall begin with ACB 16 and TI 16, and continue with a future ACB/TI through the period of performance of the contract. The specific option exercise in this modification provides for 2015 systems engineering, design, development, integration, test, and delivery of computer program baselines and associated technology insertion hardware design support for the next/future ACB. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (94 percent); Arlington, Virginia (5 percent); and Fairfax, Virginia (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2018. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,743,035 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co. (NASSCO) – Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, Virginia, was awarded an $83,079,259 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) fiscal 2018 docking phased maintenance availability. This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization, and repair of USS Mesa Verde. This is a long-term availability and was competed on a coast-wide (East coast) basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel’s homeport. NASSCO will provide the facilities and human resources capable of completing, coordinating, and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair, and modernization. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $98,259,279. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $83,079,259 will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $77,554,908 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received in response to solicitation number N00024-17-R-4429. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-4429). (Awarded on Dec. 22, 2017)

BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, Virginia, was awarded a $41,654,174 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) fiscal 2018 depot modernization period. This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization, and repair of USS Oscar Austin. This is a long-term availability and was competed on a coast-wide (East and Gulf coast) basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel’s homeport. BAE will provide the facilities and human resources capable of completing, coordinating, and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair, and modernization. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $117,186,557. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by February 2019. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $41,654,174 will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,020,836 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website with two offers were received in response to solicitation number N00024-17-R-4428. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-4428). (Awarded on Dec. 22, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a total estimated value of $7,000,000,000 for F-22 sustainment. This contract provides for comprehensive F-22 air vehicle sustainment. Work will be performed at five operational bases Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada; Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida; Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia; and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; and at six support locations Edwards Air Force Base, California; Palmdale, California; Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas; and Warner Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, as well as at other potential stateside and overseas locations, combat deployment and en route support bases, potential locations through depot partnering agreements, and system program office locations. The contract has a five-year base ordering period with work expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2027. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,906,535 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8205-18-D-0001).

Calibre Systems Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (W911S0-18-D-0001); Parsons PTSI Managed Services Inc., Pasadena, California (W911S0-18-D0002); Cubic Global Defense, San Diego, California (W911S0-18-D-0002); Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia (W911S0-18-D0004); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia (W911S0-18-D-0005); PD Systems Inc., Springfield, Virginia (W911S0-18-D-0006); and URS Federal Systems (AECOM), Germantown, Maryland (W911S0-18-D-0007), will share in a $554,174,983 hybrid firm-fixed-price contract for training and support systems and mission support services worldwide. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 15 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 20, 2022. US Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

AC First LLC, Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $131,959,261 modification (000213) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0048 for logistics support services, maintenance, supply, and transportation services. Work will be performed in Bagram, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 22, 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $131,959,261 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Silicon Graphics Federal LLC, Annapolis Junction, Maryland, was awarded a $23,341,671 firm-fixed-price contract for Department of Defense high-performance computing modernization program’s technology insertion Air Force Research Laboratory Order 13. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of July 20, 2023. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $23,341,671 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-18-F-0038).

Silicon Graphics Federal LLC, Annapolis Junction, Maryland, was awarded a $22,579,671 firm-fixed-price contract for Department of Defense high-performance computing modernization program’s technology insertion Navy Order 14. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of July 20, 2023. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $22,579,671 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-18-F-0045).

CACI Inc – Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $9,642,090 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering research and development for the Communications, Electronics Research, Development and Engineering Center Space and Terrestrial Communications Directorate. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Aberdeen, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2018. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation; and other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $9,642,090 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56KGU-18-C-0014).

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is being awarded a $1,232,654,575 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-14-C-0067) for the manufacture and delivery of 10 Lot 9 full-rate production P-8A aircraft, seven for the Navy and three for the government of the United Kingdom. In addition, this modification also provides for Lot 9 segregable efforts consisting of unknown obsolescence, class I change assessments, and obsolescence monitoring. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (82.6 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.6 percent); Greenlawn, New York (2.4 percent); Cambridge, United Kingdom (1.6 percent); North Amityville, New York (0.9 percent); Rockford, Illinois (0.7 percent); Rancho Santa Margarita, California (0.6 percent); Dickinson, North Dakota (0.6 percent); and various locations in the US (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $1,232,654,575 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchase for the Navy ($858,242,867; 69.7 percent); and FMS partners ($374,411,708; 30.3 percent). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Deloitte Consulting LLP, Alexandria, Virginia (N00189-18-D-Z013); and KPMG LLP, doing business as KPMG LLP Federal Services, McLean, Virginia (N00189-18-D-Z014), are being awarded a combined estimated $980,000,000 multiple award cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for financial improvement and audit readiness in support of the Department of the Navy Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness program. Each of the two contracts include a12-month base ordering period, and four 12-month options for a total potential ordering period of 60 months if all options are exercised. If the options are exercised, the total estimated value of the contracts combined will be $980,000,000. Work will be performed at various locations throughout the US, and percentage of work cannot be determined at this time. Work is expected to be completed by November 2018; if the option is exercised, work will continue through November 2022. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $100,000 ($50,000 for each of the two contractors) will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds will be obligated as individual orders are issued. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted to the Federal Business Opportunities website, with eight offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Contracting Department, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland (N6523618D4800); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (N6523618D4801); Barbaricum LLC, Washington, District of Columbia (N6523618D4802); The KeyW Corp., Hanover, Maryland (N6523618D4803); Raytheon Blackbird Technologies Inc., Herndon, Virginia (N6523618D4804); and Xator Corp., Reston, Virginia (N6523618D4805), are each being awarded a combined $182,000,000 multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with provisions for cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price delivery/task orders for the acquisition, fielding, and logistics support of tagging, tracking, and locating (TTL) electronic equipment in support of joint commands within the Department of Defense. This acquisition is intended to procure TTL equipment with advanced features; including both airborne and maritime tracking capabilities, and the training and support services required to take full advantage of the equipment’s capability. These contracts include options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of these contracts to an estimated $200,000,000. Work will be performed worldwide. Work is expected to be completed by December 2023. If all options are exercised, work could continue until June 2024. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army) contract funds in the amount of $25,000 will be obligated at the time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Each contractor will be awarded $4,166 at the time of award. The multiple award contracts were competitively procured by full and open competition via the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center e-Commerce Central website and the Federal Business Opportunities website, with seven offers received. Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

Alamo City Engineering Services Inc., San Antonio, Texas (N66001-18-A-0001); DLT Solutions LLC, Herndon, Virginia (N66001-18-A-0002); Immix Group Inc., Mclean, Virginia (N66001-18-A-0003); Patriot Technologies Inc., Frederick, Maryland (N66001-18-A-0004); and Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Virginia (N66001-18-A-0005), are being awarded a combined overall, estimated value $74,500,000 multiple-award, firm-fixed-price blanket purchase agreement (BPA) in accordance with the firm’s General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract. This agreement will provide the most current, commercially available ForeScout brand name software licenses, proprietary appliances, and maintenance support for Department of Defense (DoD), intelligence community, and Coast Guard activities worldwide. The products offered through this BPA will meet the functional requirements and capabilities in the following categories ForeScout integration modules, CounterAct, ForeScout training and solution support, and ActiveCare support services. This BPA is issued under the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative in accordance with the policy and guidelines in the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, Section 208.74. Future requirements will be competed among the five awardees in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.403-3(c)(2), and the successful contractor will receive a firm-fixed-price order by the requesting activity during the ordering period. The ordering period will be for five years from December 2017 to December 2022. This agreement will not obligate funds at the time of award. The anticipated primary type of funds to be obligated are operations and maintenance (DoD). This contract was competitively procured via the GSA E-Buy website with 679 solicitations and five offers selected for award. The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

DynCorp International LLC, McLean, Virginia, is being awarded $8,237,366 for the exercise of the first option period under a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N62742-17-C-3570) for various support services to various Department of Defense components (e.g., Naval Mobile Construction Battalions, Naval Expeditionary Combat Command Pacific, Explosive Ordnance Detachment Group One, Coastal Riverine Group One, etc.) conducting humanitarian assistance, civic assistance, minor military construction projects, contingency efforts, supporting various exercises (i.e., Pacific Partnership, Balikatan, Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, etc.); and other projects located at various sites, usually in remote areas in the Philippines, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, and other countries in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $73,200,799. Work will be performed at various locations in Southeast Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and this option period is from January 2018 to December 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $2,059,341 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

ASRC Communications Ltd., Beltsville, Maryland, has been awarded a $395,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, for cape launch operations and infrastructure support. This contract provides for operations, maintenance and engineering support for facilities and systems. Work will be performed at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, and annexes. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and four offers were received. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $58,763 are being obligated at the time of award. The 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA2521‐18‐D‐0001).

Bravura Information Technology Systems Inc., Aberdeen, Maryland, has been awarded a $233,334,787 modification (P00009) to contract W56KGY-16-D-0035 for engineering, logistics, operations, and program management support for the Persistent Surveillance Systems-Tethered (PSS-T). Bids were solicited via the Internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2020. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland is the contracting activity.

NES Associates LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a $92,996,676 firm-fixed-price contract to support the Army’s modernization of the installation campus area networks and other enterprise modernization efforts worldwide. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 21, 2019. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $3,002,078 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-18-D-0027).

Affigent LLC, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded an $18,333,825 modification (BA0403) to contract W91QUZ-09-A-0001 for software maintenance to support Army Material Command and Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems. Work will be performed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 24, 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army); and research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $18,333,825 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Koniag Information Security Services LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $7,378,899 modification (P00025) to a previously awarded contract (HR0011-14-C-0048) for security support services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $35,880,659 from $28,501,760. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of December 2018. Fiscal 2017 research and development funds in the amount of $3,490,244 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

McKellar Corp., Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded a $100,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for training, support and program management assistance. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 26, 2022. US Property and Fiscal Officer, Indiana, is the contracting activity (W912L9-18-D-0001).

Spectrum Healthcare Resources Inc., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $53,905,825 firm-fixed-price contract, HT0014-18-C-0004. This contract provides support to the Defense Health Agency’s national capital region for continuation of healthcare services at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital Family Health Centers of Fairfax and Dumfries (outpatient clinics stemming from Fort Belvoir Community Hospital). The work includes all personnel and facilities to provide healthcare for approximately 51,000 Tricare prime beneficiaries. Work will be performed in Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2018. The contract includes a three-month base period and a nine-month option period. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,476,456 are obligated on this award. This was a sole-source acquisition. The Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Virginia is the contracting activity.

Ernst and Young, Washington, District of Columbia, is being awarded a $29,643,984 contract option to a previously awarded contract (HQ042317F0101) to provide financial statement audit services for the Navy. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2018. The contract option has a 12-month option period with three individual one-year option periods remaining. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds are being obligated at the time of the award. The cumulative value of the contract, including the option is $40,444,504. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-17-F-0101).

Jacobs/EwingCole JV, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded an $11,759,073 firm-fixed-price contract for design services for an engineering center and parking structure, at the US Military Academy, West Point, New York. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Pasadena, California, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 15, 2022. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $11,759,073 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity (W912DS-18-F-0016).

URS Federal Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded an $8,484,849 modification (P00100) to contract W58RGZ-16-C-0001 for reset of aircraft to fully mission capable condition, aircraft modifications under maintenance work orders, and support of combat aviation brigades and various units. Work will be performed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of June 29, 2019. Fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 operations and maintenance (Army); and other procurement (Army) funds in the combined amount of $8,484,849 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is being awarded $255,309,325 for fixed-price-incentive modification P00003 to a previously awarded advanced acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0018) for the Lot 3 low-rate initial production of three MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft, trade studies and tooling in support of the Persistent Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Office. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (30.4 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (13.5 percent); Red Oak, Texas (13.4 percent); Palmdale, California (10.5 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (6.1 percent); Bridgeport, West Virginia (5.3 percent); Moss Point, Mississippi (4.2 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (3.9 percent); Newton, North Dakota (1percent); Quebec, Canada (.9 percent); and various locations within the continental US (10.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $255,309,325 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Ernst & Young LLP, Washington District of Columbia, has been awarded a maximum $13,235,227 modification number P00020 to exercise option year 1 to previously awarded labor hour contract number GS-23F-8152H; HQ0423-16-F-0061 for financial statement audit services of the Defense Logistics Agency fiscal 2018. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $32,200,838 from $18,965,611. Work will be performed in Washington District of Columbia, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2018. Fiscal 2018 working capital funds in the amount of $13,235,227 will be obligated at time of award for the option period. Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity.