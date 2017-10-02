What Would Happen If a Superstorm Hit DC?

What happens when a superstorm hits DC? Rolling Stone details such a disaster with Justin Nobel reporting from dozens of experts and perspectives. The outlook is not so good.

Army Lt. Gen. Jeff Buchanan, in Puerto Rico to coordinate an effective disaster response, entered the weekend, still with not enough troops and vehicles, reports The Hill. As of Friday morning the Pentagon had 10,000 people helping. Air Force, Navy, and Army medical capabilities, aircraft, and helicopters are involved, more are needed, Buchanan said.

DoD announced Saturday 55 percent of Puerto Ricans are without access to drinking water, the Hill reports, 55 percent of the population did not have access to drinking water. A Navy hospital ship is expected to reach the island on Wednesday, the Pentagon said.

After five African-American cadets at the Air Force Academy’s prep school found racial slurs scrawled outside their rooms, Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria held the 4,000 cadets at attention and told them anyone not committed to treating others with “dignity and respect” should “get out” of the academy, reports The Hill, with video of the stern lecture. Academy security forces are investigating the matter, according to a statement.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk promises a New York to London hop in 30 minutes, about the same time he plans to land on Mars, 2024, reports BBC.com. The route to affordability is to use the same type of vehicle to launch satellites and service the space station, which SpaceX does now, and also take people to the Moon, to Mars, and “point to point” on Earth, Musk told the International Astronautical Congress in Adelaide, Australia.

DoD will provide half the cost as the Hampton City Council proceeds with purchasing a 228-acre clear zone around the Langley Air Force Base. The city and state have acquired just under 130 acres using their own funds. The latest acquisition of 22 acres is the first time the DoD has contributed, reports the Daily Press.

The Pentagon wants to identify the weak links in the defense industry’s supply line to discover potential failure points in time of crisis. They’re looking for industry to volunteer its help, reports Defensse News. “We’re looking for industrial base risks, and those risks include foreign dependency, sole source, single source, fragile suppliers, suppliers that may not be looking to stay in the market,” said John McGinn, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for defense, manufacturing, and industrial base policy.

British Prime Minister Theresa May slammed Boeing for its role in the 220 percent US-imposed tariff on Bombardier. The tarriff threatens more than 4,000 jobs in Northern Ireland, reports Defense News. Leading up to the tariff, Boeing alleged that Bombardier received at least $3 billion in subsidies from the governments of Britain, Canada, and the province of Quebec, allowing it to sell planes to US-based Delta Air Lines for less than the cost of production. Without directly threatening Boeing, May pointed out that the British government has dealings with Boeing, particularly in the field of defense.

Contracts: DLT Solutions LLC, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,953,674 firm-fixed price task order number HTC711-17-F-D075 for Oracle maintenance and support on contract W91QUZ-06-A-0002. Under this task order, Oracle perpetual license annual maintenance and support will be provided for U.S. Transportation Command and its component commands; Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command; Air Mobility Command; Military Sealift Command; and Joint Enabling Capabilities Command. All of the licenses supported are program specific within a specific program manager’s organization and allows for sharing of information between all of the organizations under the agreement. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2018. Fiscal 2018 transportation working capital funds operating funds in the amount of $10,953,674 were obligated at time of award. This task order was a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. The contracting activity is US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. American States Utility Services Inc., Fredericksburg, Virginia, has been awarded a $601,350,292 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for the ownership, operation and maintenance of the water and wastewater utility systems at Fort Riley, Kansas. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a 50-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Kansas and Virginia, with a June 30, 2068, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 through 2068 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SP0600-17-C-8328). United Metro Energy Corp., Brooklyn, New York (SPE600-17-D-8507; $145,541,015); American Energy and Fuels Systems, Cerritos, California (SPE600-17-D-8511; $99,195,380); Defense Energy Syndicate LLC, Bronx, New York (SPE600-17-D-8516; $91,521,478); Global Montello Group Corp., Waltham, Massachusetts (SPE600-17-D-8517; $76,453,915); Broco Oil Inc., North Reading, Massachusetts (SPE600-17-D-8504; $44,133,085); Dennis K. Burke, Chelsea, Massachusetts (SPE600-17-D-8512; $38,821,443); Talley Petroleum, Grantville, Pennsylvania (SPE600-17-D-8518; $29,998,603); Petroleum Traders Corp., Fort Wayne, Indiana (SPE600-17-D-8519; $23,909,594); Riggins Inc., Vineland, New Jersey (SPE600-17-D-8513; $21,175,891); Mansfield Oil Co., Gainesville, Georgia (SPE600-17-D-8520; $14,036,560); East River Energy Inc., Guilford, Connecticut (SPE600-17-D-8521; $13,091,783); Gulf Oil Ltd. Partnership, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts (SPE600-17-D-8505; $12,443,993), DES Wholesale LLC, Milton, Georgia (SPE600-17-D-8522; $11,594,632); TeamBWT, Arlington, Virginia (SPE600-17-D-8523 $11,239,537); Sprague Operating Resources, Milton, Georgia (SPE600-17-D-8509; $9,258,925); Ascent Aviation Group Inc., Parish, New York (SPE600-17-D-8524 $7,701,992); and PAPCO Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (SPE600-17-D-8525 $7,310,948), have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract under solicitation SPE600-17-R-0220 for various types of fuel. These were competitive acquisitions with 41 offers received. These are 42-month contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are California, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia, with a March 31, 2021, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Defense Logistics Agency, Veterans Affairs and other federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. American Water Operations and Maintenance Inc., Voorhees, New Jersey, has been awarded a $58,771,440 modification (P00124) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-09-C-8256) with no option periods for the ownership, operation and maintenance of the water and wastewater utility systems at Fort Meade, Maryland. This is a fixed-price with prospective-price-redetermination contract. Locations of performance are Maryland and New Jersey, with a July 31, 2060, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2015 through 2060 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Allied Associates International Inc., Gainesville, Virginia (W911QX-17-D-0008); Barbaricum LLC, Washington, District of Columbia (W911QX-17-D-0009); ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Virginia (W911QX-17-D-0010); and Research Innovations Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (W911QX-17-D-0010), will share in a $248,110,466 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to develop SUNet Enclaves for mission specific requirements that include development of applications or analytics. Four bids were solicited with four bids received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2022. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland is the contracting activity.

Terrapin Utility Services Inc., Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $11,522,628 modification (P00102) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-05-C-8250) with no option periods to document the conversion from a fixed-price with prospective-price-redetermination contract to a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is Maryland, with a Jan. 2, 2056, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 through fiscal 2056 Air Force operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $64,240,000 for firm-fixed-price modification to a previously issued delivery order 0132 placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification provides for the procurement of initial air vehicle spares in support of the low-rate initial production Lot 11 F-35 Lightning II for the Marine Corps and Navy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (24.6 percent); El Segundo, California (9 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); North Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Papendrect, The Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.8 percent). Work is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps and Navy) funds in the amount of $64,240,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($39,540,000; 61.6 percent); and the Navy ($24,700,000; 38.4 percent). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Envisioneering Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is being awarded a $49,880,154 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide development, design, fabrication and testing for the Naval Research Laboratory Radar Division. Work will be performed at Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), Washington, District of Columbia (79 percent); Alexandria, Virginia (10 percent); NRL Chesapeake Bay Detachment, Chesapeake Beach, Maryland (10 percent); and Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland (1 percent), and work is expected to be completed Sept. 29, 2022. Fiscal 2017 research, development, rest and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,000; and fiscal 2017 capital purchase program funds in the amount of $105,994 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds in the amount of $105,994 will expire at the end of current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under a request for proposal #N00173-17-R-3002 for which four offers were received. The Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00173-17-F-3000).

Whitman, Requardt and Associates LLP, Baltimore, Maryland, is being awarded a maximum amount $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract for multi-discipline architect-engineering services in the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic area of responsibility (AOR). The work to be performed provides for comprehensive architect-engineering services required for planning, design, and construction services in support of new construction, repair, replacement, demolition, alteration, and/or improvement of Navy and other governmental facilities. Projects may involve single or multiple disciplines, including, but not limited to, architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical, civil, landscape design, fire protection, and interior design. Task order 0001 is being awarded at $5,002,800 for design of the submarine propulsor manufacturing support facility at Philadelphia Navy Yard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by April 2019. All work on this contract will be performed at various Navy facilities and other government facilities within the NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic AOR including, but not limited to, Pennsylvania (60 percent); New Jersey (25 percent); New York (5 percent); and other areas within the AOR (10 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of September 2022. Fiscal 2017 military construction (planning and design) contract funds in the amount of $5,002,800 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with eight proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-17-D-5005).

EMCOR Government Services Inc., Arlington, Virginia, is being awarded a $28,331,391 modification under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N40080-10-D-0464) to exercise option year three for base operations support at various installations within a 100-mile radius of the Washington Navy Yard. The work to be performed provides for all management supervision, labor hours, training, equipment and supplies necessary to perform base operating services including but not limited to facility investment, pest control, grounds maintenance, fire protection, janitorial, refuse collection, and snow removal. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $277,198,155. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia (54 percent); Maryland (25 percent); and Virginia (21 percent), and work is expected to be completed in September 2018. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy and Marine Corps); fiscal 2018 defense working capital funds; and fiscal 2018 Defense Health program contract funds in the amount of $20,031,628 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. Contrack Watts Inc., McLean, Virginia, is being awarded a $27,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for repairs within Dry Dock 2 at Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton. The work provides for repairs to the Dry Dock 2 perimeter portal crane rail structural support system, electrical manholes and duct banks. This project requires demolition of deteriorated portal crane rail components. The project also repairs the electrical distribution and steam condensate systems servicing Dry Dock 2. Work will be performed in Bremerton, Washington, and is expected to be completed by October 2019. Fiscal 2017 working capital funds (Navy); and fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $27,000,000 are obligated on this award; of which $7,198,601 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Northwest, Silverdale, Washington, is the contracting activity (N44255-17-C-8000). Lockheed Martin Canada, Ottawa, Canada, is being awarded a $21,439,277 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide development, maintenance and upgrade of the Visual Interactive Simulation Training Application (VISTA) computer based synthetic operations and maintenance trainers in support of the Center for Surface Combat Systems. VISTA is a flexible high-fidelity computer based networked system that provides a training environment for both operation and corrective maintenance tasks on selected combat systems. The simulations are designed with fault scenarios representative of those experienced on the actual equipment so that troubleshooting, isolation, removal and replacement of the components may be practiced by the technicians under instruction. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (25 percent); Japan (20 percent); Pakistan (20 percent); Spain (20 percent); and Norway (15 percent). Work is being performed in Canada (90 percent); Dahlgren, Virginia (2 percent); Norway (2 percent); Japan (2 percent); Pakistan (2 percent); and Spain (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Foreign military sales funding in the amount of $710,000 will be obligated at time of award and contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00178-17-D-5001). 3e Technologies International Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is being awarded a $16,163,099 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N00174-16-C-0046) to exercise option year one for continued implementation of a facilities critical infrastructure control and monitoring system interface to the Navy Virtual Perimeter Monitoring System that will allow for monitoring and control of critical facility infrastructure for potential operating hazards or intrusions. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (55 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (44 percent); and Kauai, Hawaii (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy and Marine Corps); and funding in the amount of $4,835,054 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity. Huntington Ingalls Industries – Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Virginia, is being awarded a $13,227,347 cost-plus-fixed-fee level-of-effort modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-4103) for USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) fiscal 2019 docked planned incremental availability planning requirement. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by November 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,005,602; and fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,102,166 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. Louise W. Eggleston Center Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is being awarded $8,701,725 indefinite-delivery requirements contract, resulting from solicitation N00189-17-R-0084, that will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price task orders to provide laundry services as required by the Navy Medical Center Portsmouth. The contract will include a five-year base ordering period and a six-month option period which if exercised, the total value of this contract will be $9,628,034. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and work is expected to be completed by October 2022. If all options are exercised, work will be completed by March 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Operations and maintenance (Navy) funds appropriate for the fiscal year in which each task order is awarded will be obligated as individual task orders are issued. This contract was not competitively procured. This sole-source requirement is authorized or required by statute in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 8.7 Javits-Wagner-O’Day Act (41 U.S. Code 46-48c); and the rules of the Committee for Purchase from People Who Are Blind or Severely Disabled (41 CFR Chapter 51) which implements the AbilityOne Program. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Contracting Department, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00189-17-D-0054). Tazewell Homeland JV LLC, Norfolk, Virginia, is being awarded $8,481,131 for firm-fixed-price task order N4008517F5479 under a previously awarded multiple award construction contract (N40085-14-D-8184) for repairs to Berths 16/17 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. The work to be performed provides for the restoration of the load carrying capacity of Berths 16 and 17 by replacing all weakened structural components that have exceeded their service life. The existing treated wood sheet piling supporting the shore line will be replaced to stabilize and prevent further soil washout from the primary support structure of Berths 16 and 17. The area under the berths will be dredged to help accommodate the project. Additionally, the existing hotel service utility lines will be replaced and new fire alarm system fiber optic communication and data lines will be installed. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by December 2019. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $8,481,131 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity. Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $91,485,705 modification (P00016) to contract W912DY-16-F-0093 for management and technical support necessary to advance high performance computing services, capabilities, infrastructure, and technologies. Work will be performed in Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio; Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; John C. Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; and Vicksburg, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 18, 2018. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $6,665,255 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity. Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a $49,334,526 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for transformational intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technology. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order; with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2020. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-177-D-0015). Platinum Business Corp., Laurel, Maryland (W81K04-17-A-0011); Medforce Government Solutions Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (W81K04-17-A-0012); and New Wave People Inc., Millstone Township, New Jersey (W81K04-17-A-0013), will share in a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for temporary nursing services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 18 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. US Army Health Contracting Activity, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity. ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, has been awarded a $32,444,830 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for services in the area of big data analytics, cloud computing, knowledge management, search, discovery and collaboration. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 28, 2019. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $18,400,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-17-C-0045). HPI Federal LLC, Washington, District of Columbia, has been awarded a $17,637,380 modification (F903) to contract W91QUZ-06-D-0004 for fiscal 2017 Lifecycle Buy No. 2 – Windows 10: 15,701 laptops and 15,701 docking stations. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 6, 2017. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $17,637,380 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity. HPI Federal LLC, Washington, District of Columbia, has been awarded an $8,031,031 modification (F913) to contract W91QUZ-06-D-004 for fiscal 2017 Lifecycle Buy No. 3 – Windows 10: 7,153 laptops and 7,153 docking stations. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 6, 2017. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $8,031,031 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity. Iron Bow Technologies, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $13,806,388 brand name only, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Headquarters Air Mobility Command directorate of communications requires Harris Information Technology Services Corp., Army Navy portable radio communications-117G. Work will be performed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey; Travis Air Force Base, California; Ramstein Air Base, Germany; Andersen Air Base, Guam; Louisville, Kentucky; Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota; Fort Worth, Texas; Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, California; Jackson, Mississippi; Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina; Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas; Westover, Massachusetts; March Air Force Base, California; Dover Air Force Base, Delaware; and Scott Air Force Base, Illinois and is expected to be completed by Jan. 18, 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,806,388 are being obligated at time of award. This award is a result of a competitive acquisitions, and three quotes were received. The 763rd Specialized Contracting Squadron, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (FA4452-17-F-0091).

Northrop Grumman Technical Services, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded an $11,743,510 task order on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity engineering supply contract for continuing engineering for electronic countermeasures system, the AN/ALQ‐161A. This contract provides for specialized knowledge, advanced capabilities, and fast response to software analysis, software defect correction, system interoperability, software changes to meet mission requirements and acknowledged special access programs. Work will be performed at Herndon, Virginia; and Warner Robins, Georgia; and is expected to be completed by Sept. 28, 2019. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8523‐17‐F‐0024). The Centech Group Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,932,436 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost reimbursement task order against a previously awarded requirements contract for technical support. The contractor will provide maintenance, support services and computer infrastructure administration for the Cyber Command and Control Mission System weapon system. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 22, 2017. This award is a result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2017 research, development, operations, and maintenance funds in the amount of $876,729 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8307-17-F-0167). (Awarded Sept. 14, 2017) MDA Information Systems LLC, Ypsilanti, Michigan, has been awarded a $9,677,988 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Third Coast Red Wing, a cloud-based geospatial intelligence processing framework. The scope of this effort is to enhance the current prototype cloud implementation of geospatial intelligence product development to include new data sources, algorithms, and detection/classification techniques. Work will be performed in Ypsilanti, Michigan; and Chantilly, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 26, 2019. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $100,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-17-C-0199). Executive Protection Systems LLC, doing business as RavenTek Solution Partners, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, HS0021-17-D-0002 for the Defense Security Service (DSS) Enterprise Business Support System (EBSS). The total cumulative face value of the IDIQ contract is $25,000,000. The contract will provide a support system to the DSS offices by providing performance management, case/transaction management, and business intelligence capabilities. A negotiated sole-source IDIQ contract to an Indian Tribe, certified 8(a) contractor that is currently performing satisfactorily under the Small Business Administration guidance was completed and therefore only one proposal was provided in response to the solicitation. The ordering period for the IDIQ contract will be Sept. 30, 2017 through Sept. 29, 2022. Funding will be obligated on individual task orders using the specific fiscal year operations and maintenance funding. The DSS Office of Acquisitions, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HS0021-17-D-0002). EMCOR Government Services Inc., Arlington, Virginia, is being awarded a $24,816,478 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract. The contract will provide preventative maintenance and repair services to mechanical equipment at the Pentagon. Work performance will take place in Arlington, Virginia. Fiscal 2017 Pentagon Reservation maintenance revolving funds in the amount of $2,488,545 will be obligated at award of the basic IDIQ contract. Appropriate fiscal year Pentagon Reservation maintenance revolving funds will be obligated on all subsequent task orders. The expected completion date is March 29, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting office (HQ0034-17-R-0070). HDR Architecture Inc., Arlington, Virginia, is being awarded a $16,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract. The contract will provide architecture and engineering services in support of design and construction activities related to government planning, programming, and execution of projects. Work performance will take place in Arlington, Virginia; Adams County, Pennsylvania; and potentially other metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia locations. No fund will be obligated at award of the basic IDIQ contract. Appropriate fiscal year Pentagon Reservation maintenance revolving funds will be obligated on all subsequent task orders. The expected completion date is September 29, 2022. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting office (HQ0034-17-D-0012).

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, is being awarded a cost-plus fixed-fee contract for $11,704,107 to obtain subject matter and technical expertise to provide a wide range of analyses, assessments, and deliverables in support of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Communications, Command, and Control, Cyber and Business Systems program office. Work performance will take place in Alexandria, Virginia. The expected completion date is September 28, 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of the award. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting office (HQ0034-15-F-0166).ByteCubed LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is being awarded a cost-plus fixed-fee firm-fixed-price hybrid contract for $10,390,000 to expand the functionality of the Department of Defense small business portal. The project will provide enhanced automation in the areas of topic development, source selection and reporting, and interface with industry, while maintaining flexibility to accommodate additional future growth. Work performance will take place in Arlington, Virginia. The expected completion date is Sept. 28, 2019. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds are being obligated at the time of the award. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting office (HQ0034-14-D-0026). Vexterra Group LLC, McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a time and materials contract (HHM402-17-C-0083) with a value of $16,062,717 to provide services and operational support for a Science and Technology Integration Lab (STIL) at the Defense Intelligence Agency’s National Media Exploitation Center (NMEC) in Bethesda, Maryland. The contract will provide services and support to the NMEC STIL to include the identification, evaluation, integration and transition of various software and hardware technologies in digital media technology to support digital forensics tradecraft, content processing and analysis/reporting technology. Work will be performed in the National Capital Region with an expected completion date of September 28, 2022. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (O&M) funds; and research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) funds in the amount of $3,082,388 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was awarded through a 100% small business set-aside competition and seven offers were received. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. IT Concepts Inc., Vienna, Virginia, has been awarded a labor hour contract (HHM402-17-F-0188) with a ceiling value of $8,063,414 to provide services and support to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Office of Human Resources. The contract will provide functional requirement support and project management services for DIA’s Human Resources Information Services. Through this award, DIA will procure services to improve human resource service delivery by improving self-service human resource capabilities and integrating agency position management functions using repeatable processes and tools designed to simplify transactions. Work will be performed in the national capital region with an expected completion date of Sept. 28, 2022 if all options are exercised. This contract was awarded through a 100 percent small business set-aside competition and five offers were received. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. Design and Production Inc.,* Lorton, Virginia, has been awarded a $16,424,505 modification (P000104) to contract W912WJ-16-D-0014 for exhibit fabrication and installation for the National Museum of the Army. Work will be performed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $16,424,505 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Concord, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

CMI Management Inc.,* Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a $12,366,980 firm-fixed-price contract for Army Reserve Facilities Investment Services; maintenance, repair, and minor construction. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Cumberland, Maryland; Amherst, New York; Canandaigua, New York; Gerry, New York; Niagara Falls, New York; Butler, Pennsylvania; Brookville, Pennsylvania; Hiller, Pennsylvania; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Greensburg, Pennsylvania; New Kensington, Pennsylvania; Salem, Virginia; Beaver, West Virginia; Big Bend, West Virginia; and Kingswood, West Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2018. Fiscal 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $12,366,980 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-17-F-0091).

American Registry of Pathology, Rockville, Maryland, has been awarded a $9,320,056 modification (P00010) to contract W81XWH-15-C-0154 to continue performance at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner Service. Work will be performed at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, with an estimated completion date of March 30, 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $9,320,056 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, has been awarded an $8,805,207 hybrid (cost, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and firm-fixed-price) contract to provide support services for the Army Office of Energy Initiative and Air Force Office of Energy Assurance. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 26, 2022. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $8,805,207 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-17-F-0712).

ASM Research LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, has been awarded an $8,252,291 modification (P00004) to contract W81K04-17-D-0010 for an extension of service to bridge contract for Medical Operations Data System services in support of the Army Medical Department. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2018. U.S. Army Health Contracting Activity, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

AA Dental Staffing Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N62645-17-D-5024); Akahi InGenesis Partners LLC,* Honolulu, Hawaii (N62645-17- 5025); AMG Healthcare Services Inc.,* Miami, Florida (N62645-17-D-5026); Defense Health Solutions LLC,* Rockville, Maryland (N62645-17-D-5027); Dental Power International Inc.,* Carrboro, North Carolina (N62645-17-D-5028); DPS Inc.,* Newport News, Virginia (N62645-17-D-5029); Southern Crescent Personnel Inc.,* Morrow, Georgia (N62645-17-D-5032), are each being awarded a firm-fixed-priced, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award task order contract for various dental services to include dental hygienist, dental assistant, general dentist, dental laboratory technician, and dental subspecialist. The aggregate not-to-exceed amount for these multiple award contracts combined is $323,684,941 and each company will receive at least one Lot. Work will be performed at Naval military treatment facilities and their associated branch clinics throughout the U.S. to include, Naval Health Clinic Great Lakes, Illinois (23 percent); Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia (20 percent ); Naval Dental Center Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (18 percent); Naval Hospital Beaufort, South Carolina (8 percent); Naval Hospital Pensacola, Florida (7 percent); Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Florida (5 percent); Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland (2 percent); Naval Health Clinic Annapolis, Maryland (2 percent); Naval Health Clinic Quantico, Virginia (4 percent); Naval Hospital Cherry Point, North Carolina (3 percent); Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas (2 percent); Naval Health Clinic Newport, Rhode Island (1.5 percent); Naval Health Clinic Charleston, South Carolina (1.5 percent); Naval Branch Health Clinic Groton, Connecticut (1 percent); Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (less than 1 percent); Naval Branch Health Clinic Portsmouth, New Hampshire (less than 1 percent); Naval Branch Health Clinic Saratoga Springs, New York (less than1 percent); Navy Medicine Operational Training Center Pensacola, Florida (less than 1 percent). Work is expected to be completed in Dec. 31, 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using predominantly Defense Health program; however, other funding initiatives such as Psychological Health/Traumatic Brain Injury; Overseas Contingency Operations; and Wounded, Ill, and Injured may be used. These are all one-year funding types. These contracts were solicited via a multiple award electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside; 25 offers were received. The Naval Medical Logistics Command, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, is being awarded $267,655,035 for firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost only modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-6327) for Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIED) Electronic Warfare (JCREW) Increment One Block One (I1B1) systems full-rate production in support of the Expeditionary Warfare Program Office. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (97 percent); and Sierra Vista, Arizona. (3 percent), and is expected to be complete by August 2022. Fiscal 2016 other procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy and Air Force); and fiscal 2017 research development test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $266,674,330 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Riviera Beach, Florida, is being awarded a $43,177,098 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for design efforts of the Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle system and delivery of a technical data package. This award represents Phase I of a competitive two-phased acquisition approach. The contract includes priced Phase II options which are considered source selection information (see Federal Acquisition Regulation 2.101 and 3.104). Therefore, the cumulative value of this contract, if all options were exercised, will not be made public at this time. Work will be performed in Riviera Beach, Florida (90 percent); Syracuse, New York (5 percent); Manassas, Virginia (2 percent); Marion, Massachusetts (1 percent); Morristown, Pennsylvania (1 percent); and Owego, New York (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December, 2018. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $16,553,665 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-17-C-6308).The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, California, is being awarded a $42,273,919 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for design efforts of the Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle system and delivery of a technical data package. This award represents Phase I of a competitive two-phased acquisition approach. The contract includes priced Phase II options which are considered source selection information (see Federal Acquisition Regulation 2.101 and 3.104). Therefore, the cumulative value of this contract, if all options are exercised, will not be made public at this time. Work will be performed in Huntington Beach, California (69 percent); Groton, Connecticut (9 percent); Centreville, Virginia (8 percent); Camden, New Jersey (8 percent); and Newport News, Virginia (6 percent), and is expected to be completed by December, 2018. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $16,553,665 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-17-C-6307). Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a $37,741,117 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-15-C-5406) for spares and hardware in support of the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System program. This modification for spares and hardware kits is intended to maintain and upgrade the Phalanx/SeaRAM weapons system to the latest approved configuration. Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky (35 percent); Williston, Vermont (14 percent); York, Pennsylvania (9 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (8 percent); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (4 percent); Dallas, Texas (2 percent); Camarillo, California (2 percent); Corona, California (1 percent); Sharon, Massachusetts (1 percent); Amityville, New York (1 percent); Saint Petersburg, Florida (1 percent); Norcross, Georgia (1 percent); Ashburn, Virginia (1 percent); and other locations, each under 1 percent (20 percent) and is expected to be completed by July 2020. This contract combines purchases for the Army and Navy (96 percent); the Republic of Turkey (2 percent); Commonwealth of Australia (less than 1 percent); and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (less than 1 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. Fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,171,514 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army); and 2015 weapons procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $36,569,603 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. The Whiting Turner Contracting Co., Greenbelt, Maryland, is being awarded a $26,338,610 firm-fixed-price contract for Set 1 of the medical center addition and alteration for the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at Naval Support Activity Bethesda. The work to be performed provides for the construction of pedestrian tunnel, a base communication center, and the installation of a base emergency generator system. The project location is within an existing and operational parking garage. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by May 2019. Fiscal 2013 military construction (defense-wide) contract funds in the amount of $26,338,610 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-17-C-0039). HKS/WSP JV, Dallas, Texas, is being awarded $23,414,846 for firm-fixed-price task order N4008017F43B7 under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N62470-17-D-5010) for the preparation of a design bid build construction package for the construction of the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences Education and Research Building addition at Naval Support Activity Bethesda. The design build construction package is to construct a multi-story education and research laboratory addition with pedestrian bridges to connect to the existing campus and multi-level underground parking. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by May 2024. Fiscal 2013 military construction (planning and design) contract funds in the amount of $23,414,846 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One proposal was received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum, Maryland, is being awarded $12,000,000 for firm-fixed-price job order N0016417FW174 under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N0016415GWS82 for spare parts to support organic depot repairs of the AN/ALQ-240 Electronic Support Measures system. The AN/ALQ-240 provides rapid detection, classification and geographical location of ground-based radar systems to provide situational awareness to the Navy’s P-8A Poseidon aircraft. The P-8A also includes capabilities such as long-range anti-submarine, anti-surface, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in support of broad-area maritime and littoral operations. Work will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland (75 percent); San Jose, California (10 percent); Ashburn, Virginia (5 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent); and Fort Walton Beach, Florida (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2020. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $12,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity. Diversified Service Contracting Inc.,* Dunn, North Carolina, is being awarded an $11,906,218 modification under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N40080-11-D-3020) to exercise option two for base operations support at the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River. The work to be performed provides for all management supervision, labor hours, training, equipment and supplies necessary to perform base operating services to include but not limited to providing janitorial services, grounds maintenance services, base support vehicles and equipment, street sweeping/snow removal services, and pest control services. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $70,919,732. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and work is expected to be completed September 2018. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2018 Navy working capital contract funds in the amount of $10,848,793 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Public Works Department, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. Palantir Technologies Inc., Washington, District of Columbia, is being awarded $11,750,000 for firm-fixed-price task order N65236-17-F-0874 under previously awarded single-award blanket purchase agreement N00104-13-A-ZF34 to provide software licenses and associated training in support of the Marine Corps. The task order includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the task order to $40,744,957. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, and work is expected to be completed September 2018. If all options are exercised, work could continue until September 2020. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $11,750,000 will be obligated at the time of task order award. Funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity. U.S Marine Management Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is being awarded a $10,288,437 modification under a previously awarded firm fixed-price contract (N32205-17-C-3503) to fund the first one-year option period to continue providing U.S. flagged Jones Act tanker M/T Maersk Peary for the transportation of petroleum product in support of Operation Deep Freeze in accordance with the terms of the charter. The vessel is capable of deployment to worldwide locations. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021. Working capital funds (transportation) in the amount of $10,288,437 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with eight proposals received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity. Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is being awarded a $9,616,598 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) aircraft elevator hitch girder removal and installation. The work will require removal of existing hitch girder end structures and installation of new hitch girder end assemblies (quantity of four hitch girder end assemblies) for aircraft elevator #2 onboard USS Ronald Reagan. The work will require eddy current and ultrasonic testing of the existing structure prior to removal, and testing required for certification of the hitch girder end replacements. Work will be performed in Yokosuka, Japan, and is expected to be completed by April 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,616,598 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Newport News, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62793-17-C-0083). Edifice Solutions,* Beltsville, Maryland, is being awarded $9,009,564 for firm-fixed-price task order N4008017F4582 under a previously awarded multiple award construction contract (N40080-17-D-0009) for the repair of heating, ventilation and air conditioning system for Buildings 01 and 12 at Naval Research Laboratory. The work to be performed provides for the design, demolition and renovation services to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at Naval Research Laboratory. The project consists of replacing existing air handling units, ducts, piping fan coil units and electrical modifications. Other incidental types of work, including but not limited to, site preparations and site drainage are also included in the scope of work. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by March 2020. Fiscal 2017 defense working capital funds in the amount of $9,009,564 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. Dominion Virginia Power, Richmond, Virginia, has been awarded a $42,822,274 modification (P00107) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-06-C-8251) incorporating a negotiated price redetermination for the ownership, operation and maintenance of the electric distribution system at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall and Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia; and Fort McNair, Washington, District of Columbia. This modification increases the obligated value from $114,342,667 to $114,965,371. This is a fixed-price with prospective price redetermination contract. Locations of performance are Virginia and Washington, District of Columbia, with an Aug. 15, 2057, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. LB&B Associates Inc., Columbia, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $12,643,152 firm-fixed-price contract for government-owned, contractor-operated fuels management services. This is a four-year base contract with one five-year option period. This was a competitive acquisition with eight offers received. Locations of performance are Maryland and California, with a March 30, 2022, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE600-17-C-5034). Range Generation Next LLC, Sterling, Virginia, has been awarded a $97,111,328 fixed-price-incentive-firm target modification (P00154) to previously awarded contract for operations, maintenance, and sustainment on the launch and test range systems. The modification exercises the third option period effective Oct. 1, 2017. Work will be performed primarily at the Western Range at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California; and the Eastern Range at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2018. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA8806-15-C-0001). Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $47,600,000 single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders for research and development of the electro-optical combined hyperspectral imaging, infrared search and track, and long range imaging. The contract will provide for applied and advanced research and development as well as advanced component development and prototypes to evolve and expand emerging technologies for standoff high resolution imaging, infrared search and track, hyperspectral imaging, and sense and avoid. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 30 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and five offers were received. Fiscal 2017 research and development funds in the amount of $336,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-17-D-1801). Northrop Grumman Space and Mission Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,646,458 engineering change proposal contract modification (P00137) in support of battlefield airborne communications node payload system. Work will be performed in San Diego, California; Herndon, Virginia; and multiple international locations, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 23, 2018. Fiscal 2017 overseas contingency operations; and operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,646,458 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Space, Aerial and Nuclear Networks Division Contracting Branch, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8726-09-C-0010). MultiLingual Solutions, Rockville, Virginia was awarded a cost-plus-award-fee contract (HHM402-17-C-0097) with a maximum ceiling value of $39,072,931 to provide translation support to Defense Intelligence Agency’s National Media Exploitation Center (NMEC). The contract will provide services that will translate written, electronic, audio and multi-media material to and from English. Work is to be performed in the national capital region with an expected completion date of September 27, 2022. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,926,579 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was awarded competitively through a small business (8a), women-owned set-aside, and eight offers were received. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons, Virginia, is being awarded a $25,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract. The contract will provide all personnel, equipment, supplies, facilities, transportation, tools, materials, supervision, and other items and non-personal services necessary to perform electrical maintenance services at the Pentagon Reservation. Work performance will take place in Arlington, Virginia. $2,255,388 will be obligated at award of the basic IDIQ contract. Appropriate fiscal year Pentagon Reservation maintenance revolving funds will be obligated on all subsequent task orders. The expected completion date is March 27, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting office.

