House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer unveiled a website sharing video statements from House Democrats on H.R. 266, the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which passed the House last week.

Members who did not speak on the House floor during debate were given the opportunity to record video statements and upload them with the hashtag #CoronavirusRelief. Majority Leader Hoyer’s website, www.MajorityLeader.gov/CoronavirusRelief, assembles all of these videos in one place to make it easier for constituents and the media to find members’ remarks and share them.

“House Democrats worked hard to secure significant improvements to this emergency interim funding bill, and as a result, more small and minority-owned businesses can access assistance during this crisis and additional funding has been secured for hospitals and testing,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “In order to ensure every House Democrat could make their voice heard, we created this opportunity for House Democrats to express their views on this critical legislation. We are all in this together, which is why I will continue to advocate for innovative ways for the House to do its job during this pandemic while promoting safety and public health, including remote voting and remote committee work. I hope everyone will visit this site and listen to what our members have to say.”

Shortly after the vote was taken on H.R. 266, the congressman issued this statement:

“The House has taken action [April 23], but our work is far from complete. There is broad understanding that the scope of this crisis is far wider than the scope of the relief offered in today’s interim bill and that therefore the House will need to take further action soon. As negotiations continue on another legislative package like the CARES Act, we need to address a much broader range of economic and public health needs, including additional relief for individuals hit hard by the economic downturn, as well as for states and communities so they can help teachers, first responders, and essential employees at the local level. We must also be ready to address any new challenges that emerge as this situation unfolds. The House will continue to do its work for the people and take action when required to provide necessary assistance and relief.”

