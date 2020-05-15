Website Features House Actions on COVID-19

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Friday, May 15, 2020 · Leave a Comment

A new website — www.MajorityLeader.gov/CommitteeAction — has been created to provide the public with easy access to all of the actions taken by House committees since the start of the COVID-19 crisis as well as links to resources provided by the committees.

“Our committees continue to work tirelessly for the people,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said. “Even as we work remotely to protect public health, Democratic committee chairs and members are not waiting to take action in response to the grave health and economic challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The House will continue to do what is necessary to protect our nation’s health and to ensure that small businesses, workers, and families have the support needed to get through this difficult period.”

Since the crisis began, the Democratic-led House has been hard at work for the people, passing critical legislation to provide for testing, vaccine and treatment research, and protective equipment for front-line health care workers as well as to ease the economic impacts of the pandemic by helping to keep workers on payroll and expand unemployment insurance benefits, Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said.

“Committees continue to drive the work of the House, and they have continued their work during this difficult time, holding virtual briefings and forums, conducting oversight of relief programs, and issuing reports on progress in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

