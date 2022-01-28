Weather Forecast Causes Changes to County Operations

Due to impending winter weather conditions for Friday, January 28, and Saturday, January 29, St. Mary’ County government announces the following changes to operations:

All Department of Recreation and Parks facilities, services and programs will close Friday, January 28, effective 4 pm, and remain closed Saturday.

The St. Andrew’s Landfill and all six convenience centers will be closed Saturday, January 29.

The St. Mary’s Transit System, Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program, and ADA Paratransit operations will have regular operations Friday, January 28.

STS operations will delay opening Saturday, January 29, with routes beginning at noon. Should an additional delay or a closure be needed for STS operations, further notifications will be made by 6:30 am Saturday.

St. Mary’s County libraries (Charlotte Hall, Lexington Park, and Leonardtown) will be closed.

