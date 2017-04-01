Walk With Ease Program Starts April 3

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and the Arthritis Foundation will offer an ongoing walking program at the Loffler Senior Activity Center at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park in April and May.

The Arthritis Foundation Walk With Ease program is designed to help people living with arthritis better manage their pain and is also ideal for people without arthritis who want to make walking a regular habit. Shown to reduce pain and increase balance and walking pace, Walk With Ease provides participants with the information and tools they need to develop a safe exercise routine that fits their unique needs and goals.

The group will meet three times a week for six weeks and will discuss tips for stretching; strengthening and walking safely and comfortably; health education information; and personalized walking routes.

Walk With Ease will meet every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday beginning April 3. The dates and time are 9 am Monday, April 3, through Friday, May 12, 2017, at the center at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park

The Loffler Senior Activity Center is located in Chancellors Run Park off of Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills, Maryland. Call or visit the center to arrange a tour of the center and meet the friendly staff. Amenities include: fitness equipment, craft and activity rooms, kitchen, large room for fitness and social activities, reflexologist and massage services, arts and crafts room, library, and senior lounge area. The center can be reached at 301-475-4200, ext. *1658.

To learn more or register for Walk With Ease, call Health Connections at 301-475-6019.

