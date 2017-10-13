Walden Beacon of Hope Block Party Set

Posted by Walden Behavioral Health on Friday, October 13, 2017

Beacon of Hope, the Recovery Community Center of Walden Behavioral Health, is bringing the community together with a block party on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. The event will be held from 1 to 4 pm at Walden at 21770 FDR Blvd. in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.

The event will be family friendly with activities for all ages. Walden will offer food, games, and music, plus giveaways of prizes such as T-shirts that read “My Superpower is Resilience.” The block party will be held rain or shine.

Walden Behavioral Health provides an array of crisis, behavioral health, recovery, and trauma services to the Southern Maryland community. The focus is to being “Help for today. Hope for tomorrow.”

Beacon of Hope provides many services in Lexington Park. It is the site of all recovery and Lifespring meetings, as well as mental health first aid and Fit for Recovery. The site hosts fun events, and arranges outings and activities. Clients can get access to computers, and meetings of the SMART Recovery Friends and Family program are held there. There is one-to-one peer support, recovery coaching, and places for unaffiliated 12-step meetings to be held.

On the organization’s website, it shows that Beacon of Hope is a place for recovery and wellness support. It is a sober place for anyone to come in and find support, learn skills, and have fun.

Since 1973, Walden has provided a comprehensive range of behavioral health treatment and recovery services designed to provide clients with the help they need, when they need it. Walden has a full continuum of services to ensure each client’s journey is planned and delivered with continuity of care in mind. It operates from locations across Southern Maryland in Waldorf, Charlotte Hall, Lexington Park, and California.

Walden’s crisis hotline, one of the oldest in the country, is available 24 hours a day seven days at week.

Hotline: 301-863-6661

Appointments: 888-912-7366

For more information about Walden Behavioral Health, visit its Leader member page.