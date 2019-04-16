Wage Gains in US Slowed in March

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released the March 2019 jobs report, which showed an increase of 196,000 jobs. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.8 percent. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer noted that the March jobs report shows once again that, while the US economy continues its longest period of continuous growth dating back nearly a decade to President Obama’s recovery program, the central challenges the country faces still remain.

After some rays of hope, he said, wage gains slowed again in March. House Democrats are determined to restore the benefits of the country’s sustained economic growth and work to make economic opportunities more broadly accessible to workers and their families, the congressman said.

Mr. Hoyer said that Congress must do all it can to reverse the shock of losing $11 billion in GDP from the government shutdown and the uncertainty it has caused going forward.

“The American people deserve better. They want to see Democrats and Republicans put politics aside and work together to govern. We can do that by reaching a two-year budget caps agreement that would restore order to our budget and our economy,” he said. “Democrats are committed to pursuing policies that promote fiscal sustainability and encourage broad economic opportunities that help our people make it in America.”

Some of the report’s highlights include:

Health care added 49,000 jobs in March and 398,000 over the past 12 months. Over the month, employment increased in ambulatory health care services, hospitals, and nursing and residential care facilities.

hospitals, and nursing and residential care facilities.

hospitals, and nursing and residential care facilities. Employment in professional and technical services grew by 34,000 in March and 311,000 over the past 12 months. In March, computer systems design and

related services added 12,000 jobs. Employment continued to trend up in architectural and engineering services and in management and technical consulting services.

In March, employment in food services and drinking places continued its upward trend, in line with its average monthly gain over the prior 12 months.

Employment in construction showed little change in March but has increased by 246,000 over the past 12 months.

Read the entire March 2019 report here.

