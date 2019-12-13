Volunteers Sought for Robotics Scrimmage

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Friday, December 13, 2019 · Leave a Comment

A VEX VRC and VEX IQ Robotics Scrimmage will be held December 14 at North Point High School, and volunteers are needed to help the competitions run smoothly. The Patuxent Partnership is helping the teams and sponsors search for volunteers for the robotics events.

Set up volunteer positions are for Friday, December 13, from 4 to 7 pm. Competition day volunteers are Saturday, December 14. Multiple time slots are available for the Robotics Scrimmage.

Click here to sign up.

North Point High School is at 2495 Davis Road in Waldorf, MD.

Note: With the exception of field resetting, volunteers must be at least 16 years old or have prior experience in the selected VEX volunteer role.

Have questions? Please contact Simone Young at syoung@ccboe.com or 301-934-7381.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.