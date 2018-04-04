Volunteers Needed for LEGO Robotics Day

The Patuxent Partnership is helping the College of Southern Maryland search for volunteers for the upcoming LEGO Robotics Competition.

Volunteers are needed to help set up on April 6, 2018, and then to help out the entire day on April 7, 2018. The competition will be at the College of Southern Maryland La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.

The day of the competition, volunteers will act as judges and referees to manage the matches, calculate the scores for the matches, and ensure game rules are followed. Scorekeepers are needed to record results of the matches and provide score information as needed. Help is also needed on the registration and information desk to register teams and provide information to the teams and the general public. There are other positions as well. Shifts are available for morning only, afternoon only, and even full-day.

The competition platform for the division is the LEGO Mindstorm/EV3 Robotics Systems. This year’s challenge is called Animal Allies. The robotics teams have to build robots that compete in the challenge, plus complete a research project that is related to the challenge theme. During the competition, middle school teams also appear before panel of judges. Elementary teams do not have to appear before the judges.

Volunteer Requirements

Many faculty, staff, and students from CSM will be volunteering for the competition, but more help is always needed due to the size of the event. Volunteers can sign up on the Volunteer Signup page. The access code for the volunteer page is csmrobotics.

About The Patuxent Partnership

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.